Better is a new crime drama coming to BBC One starring Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan (Andrew Buchan), but how many episodes are there and is there a start date?

And if you’re wondering what the crime drama is about, we’ve got all the details on that too.

And a look at the cast!

Read on for everything you need to know about Better on BBC One…

Leila Farzad as Lou and Andrew Buchan as Col in Better (Credit: BBC)

What is new BBC series Better about?

Better follows DI Lou Slack as she attempts to bring down Col McHugh, a man she has come to love like a brother and helped place at the head of the Leeds criminal underworld.

Col is definitely not someone you want as an enemy, but Lou’s biggest enemy might be just be herself.

19 years ago, when Lou was a young police officer and Col was a low-ranking newcomer in the Leeds underworld, their paths crossed.

They struck a deal that allowed Col to become very rich and powerful and allowed Lou to save her failing career.

A complex but special bond grew between the pair, but so did Lou’s slide into corruption.

But when Lou’s family is brought to the brink of a tragedy, she must put right the wrongs that she has spent years rationalising and excusing to have a second chance at a better life.

A statement from BBC shared: “Better explores the complex and powerful bonds of loyalty and family, set in a world where everyone has their own version of right and wrong.”

Sounds like this is going to keep our heads spinning with twists and turns and we can’t wait to see more!

Leila Farzad previously starred in Sky’s I Hate Suzie (Credit: BBC)

Better on BBC One: Who is in the cast?

The cast is led by Leila Farzad as DCI Lou Slack. Leila is best known for her roles in The Fear Index and I Hate Suzie.

Andrew Buchan plays criminal Col McHugh. You’ll probably recognise him as Mark Latimer from Broadchurch.

He also recently played Matt Hancock in Sky’s This England.

Emmerdale actress Carolin Stoltz will also feature in the show. Another Emmerdale star Anthony Lewis aka Marc Reynolds plays Niall in the show.

Joseph Steyne, who recently starred as Grey Eyes in The Capture, also stars in the show.

Kaya Moore, who is best known for his role as Phoenix Taylor in Waterloo Road, will also star in Better.

Peaky Blinders actor Samuel Edward-Cook plays Lou’s husband Ceri.

Better will air in 2023 (Credit: BBC)

Where was the show filmed?

The new series was filmed in Leeds, right where the show is set!

It was filmed in the Leeds city centre earlier this year.

Writers and Executive Producers Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent shared: “We’re delirious and feel incredibly fortunate to have assembled such a gifted group of people to tell this story in the great city of Leeds, with a wealth of local Yorkshire talent on and off camera.”

How many episodes will Better have?

Better will have a total of five episodes.

It is written by Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent.

The pair previously wrote the popular Channel 4 series Humans.

What is the start date for Better?

The BBC has shared that filming has already been completed on Better, so we won’t have long to wait!

Better will air on BBC in 2023, and hopefully, we can expect it early in the new year.

Make sure to watch this space for an update on the exact start date!

Better airs on BBC One in 2023.

