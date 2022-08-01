Industry cast on BBC One and HBO: Who stars in season 2 of gripping drama?

Industry season 2 has finally arrived, along with some of the brilliant and compelling cast from the first run.

Co-creator Mickey Down has promised that “the universe of the show has expanded substantially to include new clients, new bosses, new love interests”.

Yes, yes, and yes!

The first series, which aired in late 2020, introduced us to a largely unknown British cast.

But now we are FULLY invested in their characters and their relationships.

So who’s in the cast of Industry season 2 on BBC One? Here’s everything you need to know!

Marisa Abela and Myha’la Herrold as Yasmin and Harper in the cast of Industry season 2 (Credit: BBC One/HBO)

Myha’la Herrold plays Harper Stern in the cast of Industry season 2

In season 1 of Industry, Harper kept her cards close to her chest.

We know she’s lying about something, but we do know something crucial about her – her brother is missing.

At the end of the first run, she showed she’d stop at nothing to get what she wants – even if it makes a whole load of enemies.

She chose to bring back her toxic boss Eric Tao over Sara Dhadwal (who wanted the young grad to help her change the culture at Pierpoint).

The decision secured her job, but shattered her relationship with Daria Greenock (Freya Mavor), who was fired to make room for Eric.

The decision also made Harper very unpopular with friend Yasmin.

Executive producer Jami O’Brien said: “Harper’s nothing if not tough.

“Season 2 will see her swing back to life, re-energised by new work relationships, new love interests and a potential lead in the search for her brother.”

California-born actress Myha’la, 26, was a relative newcomer before landing the role of Harper Stern.

The role of Harper was her first ever major TV role.

Before starring in season 1, Myha’la had appeared as a background character in the film Rehabilitation of the Hill, and Dymond in Premature.

She played Tami in one episode of Modern Love.

Myha’la has since appeared as Logan in Plan B, and Jordan in Bodies Bodies Bodies.

The actress is currently filming Leave the World Behind, starring Ethan Hawke, Julia Roberts, Kevin Bacon, and Mahershala Ali.

Marisa Abela as Yasmin in Industry (Credit: BBC One/HBO)

Marisa Abela stars as Yasmin Kara-Hanani

Season 2 picks up a year after the height of the pandemic and the grads are no longer allowed to hide behind their graduate status.

Yasmin and her colleagues must drive new business and make new alliances both in and out of the office as Pierpoint and its junior bankers seek to take every advantage in a post-Covid world.

Viewers know that Yasmin broke up with her rather useless boyfriend at the end of season 1 – and not before time!

After all, we all want her to get together with Robert, don’t we?

The sexual chemistry between them is palpable.

Actress Marisa, like the majority of the young cast, was relatively unknown before being picked for the London-based series.

But that all changed after she won the role of Yasmin in the eight-part drama, linked to Girls creator Lena Durham.

British actress Marisa, 25, only graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in 2019.

She studied a BA in Acting, and her graduate profile states that she was a county swimmer for Sussex.

Marisa’s first major TV role was as PM’s daughter Ellie Sutherland in Sky One’s Cobra.

Before that, Marisa made her TV debut as a child actor in a minor role in the 2008 film Man in a Box.

Marisa recently filmed a role for Five Dates, a choose-your-own-adventure rom-com made for gaming consoles, which was filmed via video chat during lockdown.

Upcoming roles include the James Norton film Rogue Agent, and Sam Riley’s She is Love.

Harry Lawtey as Robert in Industry season 2 (Credit: BBC One/HBO)

Industry season 2 cast: Harry Lawtey stars as Robert Spearing

In the trailer for season 2 of Industry (see below), Robert is seen partying his worries away.

He’s also seen in the back of a car with Pierpoint’s predator client Nicole, where she puts her hand on his leg.

Viewers will know Sarah Parish’s character sexually assaulted Harper in the back of a cab in season 1.

At the end of season 1, Robert’s future at the bank was left unknown.

But now we know he scraped it through and got a job at Pierpoint.

Like the rest of the cast, Harry Lawtey is a relative newcomer and Industry marks his first leading role.

Harry is a graduate of Sylvia Young Theatre School and Drama Centre London.

His first TV role was in 2012 as Young Mark in the TV series Wizards vs. Aliens.

He went on to secure minor roles in Casualty and City of Tiny Lights, before winning the role of Andrew in three episodes of ITV drama Marcella.

In 2020, he played Maurice in the Netflix series The Letter for the King.

Since then, he’s starred as Bobby Andrews in the film Benediction, and Robert Blakiston the TV series Magpie Murders.

Future roles include the Christian Bale film The Pale Blue Eye, and James in the Jane Austen-inpired Longbourn.

Unsurprisingly, 25-year-old Robert is also a model.

He’s starred in a Burberry campaign and played a heartbroken single in Sam Smith’s Too Good at Goodbyes music video.

Harry is also a singer who plays the guitar, and can perform ballet.

David Jonsson returns as Gus Sackey in Industry (Credit: BBC One/HBO)

David Jonsson returns as Gus Sackey

Actor David Jonsson returns as Gus Sackey in the cast of Industry season 2.

At the end of season 1, Gus had walked away from his job at Pierpoint, seeking fulfilment elsewhere.

However, the character DOES appear in season 2 – looking quite different to the stuffy, suited Gus we knew before.

Actor David made his first appearence on TV in 2018, when he played Cromwell Ames in Endeavour.

He went on to star as Theo in the short film Gen Y, which he also wrote and directed.

In 2019, he starred as Isaac Turner in Deep State, before winning the role of Gus in Industry.

His next significant role is that of Chris Eubank in the film Eubank, directed by and starring David Harewood.

Ken Leung as Eric Tao in Industry (Credit: BBC One/HBO)

Industry season 2 cast: Ken Leung plays Eric Tao

Ken Leung plays the perpetually angry Eric Tao in Industry.

Actor Ken, 52, is probably best known for his role of Miles Straume in Lost.

He portrayed the Marvel Comics character Karnak, a member of the Inhumans, on the ABC television series of the same name which ran from September to November 2017.

Ken is also known for playing Carter Chong in The Sopranos, Dr. Topher Zia in The Night Shift, and AUSA Michael Sima in The Blacklist.

He recently played Jin in the film Old, and Admiral Statura in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

Conor MacNeil as Kenny Kilbane in Industry season 2 (Credit: BBC One/HBO)

Conor MacNeill stars as Kenny Kilbane

Actor Conor MacNeil portrays Kenny Kilbane in the cast of Industry season 2.

The character must surely win the award for the man you’d least like to be stuck in a lift with.

The Northern Irish actor, 33, is known for Ciaran in An Crisis, Gavin Nuttle in No Offence, and Bailey in The Fall.

Most recently, he starred as Hans in one episode of Derry Girls, and Diarmuid McWilliams in Rebellion and Resistance.

Film roles have included McLaury in the award-winning film Belfast, Goblin Lieutenant in Artemis Fowl, and William Kemmler in The Current War.

Sarah Parish plays Nicole Craig in Industry season 2 cast

Sarah Parish returns as predator client Nicole Craig in Industry.

TV fans will know her well, from a variety of popular roles.

Sarah, 54, recently played Mariel Flynn in McDonald & Dodds episode The War of the Rose, and Lorraine in the cast of Netflix thriller Stay Close.

Bancroft fans will know Sarah Parish from her role as Elizabeth Bancroft in the ITV1 series.

Earlier roles included Dawn Rudge in Peak Practice, Jane Farrell in The Vice, Amanda Thomas in Hearts and Bones, and Annie Naylor in Trust.

She’s probably most famous for playing Natalie Holden in Blackpool, Allie Henshall in Cutting It, and Dr Katie Roden in Mistresses.

Other notable roles include Melissa in The Cock Fields, Jenny Bremner in Monroe, Cath Atwood in Broadchurch, and Anna Rampton in W1A.

Viewers of Industry might well wince with horror at her role in season 1 of Industry, which saw her sexually assault a younger female.

Adam Levy as Charles Hanani in Industry (Credit: BBC One/HBO)

Adam Levy stars as Charles Hanani

Actor Adam Levy plays Yasmin’s playboy father Charles Hanani.

The Witcher fans will know him as Mousesack in the series.

He’s also appeared as Aaron in three episodes of Coronation Street in 2012, Abel Heimel in Snatch, and Peter in A.D. The Bible Continues.

Film roles include Dr. Carter in Love You Anyway, Peter in Resurrection, Ben in Before I Go To Sleep, and Aleksander Rubin in I’ll Find You.

Alex Alomar Akpobome as Danny Van Deventer in Industry season 2 (Credit: BBC One/HBO)

Who joins the cast of Industry season 2?

New cast regulars this season will stir up the status quo at Pierpoint & Co.

These include Twenties star Alex Alomar Akpobome (pictured) as Danny Van Deventer, a wonderkid Executive Director from the New York office.

La Fortuna’s Indy Lewis joins the cast as Venetia Berens, Yasmin’s newest recruit on the Foreign Exchange Sales Desk.

German actress Katrine de Candole (Dominion) plays Celeste Pacquet.

Elsewhere, Jay Duplass (The Chair) stars as reputable hedge fund manager Jesse Bloom, and Sonny Poon Tip (Anatomy of a Scandal) as his son Leo Bloom.

Returning recurring cast include Nicholas Bishop as Maxim Alonso, Sagar Radia as Rishi Ramdani, Mark Dexter as Hilary Wyndham and Caoilfhionni Dunne as Jackie Walsh.

Industry returns to HBO with season 2 on Monday August 01 2022.

Are you looking forward to season 2 of Industry? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.