Best Christmas Eve TV: All Creatures Great and Small, The Repair Shop, Bradley Walsh & Son and more!

Look at this little lot - so much to enjoy!

By Paul Hirons

Let the Christmas TV commence!

It’s Christmas Eve and while there’s vegetable peeling, present wrapping and sherry drinking to be done, there’s a whole sleigh-full of great telly.

So what’s on and when? Here are our picks of the day.

A brand new Aardman animation on Christmas Eve (Credit: BBC)

The Chase Celebrity Special
ITV, 5.30pm

Lesley Joseph, Judge Jules, Jenni Falconer and Patrick Kielty all team up to defeat the chasers and raise money for charity.

Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
BBC One, 6pm

A brand-new Aardman animated adventure, featuring which sees Shaun set out to rescue his cousin Timmy – who inadvertently stows away to a Christmas market.

Read more: Christmas TV: When is the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special on and what happens?

Carols From King’s
BBC Two, 6.15pm

What would Christmas Eve be without a bit of high-class caroling from King’s College in Cambridge?

Perfect for getting in the mood and feeling super-Christmassy.

The repair shop
Jay Blades returns! (Credit: BBC)

Gino’s Italian Family Adventure
ITV, 6.30pm

Gino cooks up a Christmas feast for his wife Jessica and the family, as well as explore some of Sardinia’s hidden gems.

The Repair Shop
BBC One, 7pm

Everyone’s favourite feel-good show is back for a Christmas special with Jay and the gang.

Best get your tissues ready…

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas
ITV, 7.30pm

Here’s another Christmas TV carol service, but this time with a distinctly royal flavour.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge host the service from Westminster Abbey, with all faiths included in the celebration.

Bradley and Barney visit Iceland (Credit: ITV)

The Walshes go to Iceland…

Top Gear: Driving Home For Christmas
BBC One, 8.30pm

Paddy McGuinness, Chris Harris and Freddie Flintoff are back for a Yuletide motorfest, and this time things start off, naturally, in the Welsh village of Bethlehem.

They exchange presents – a car each – and then set off on a trek around the UK.

The Greatest Snowman
Channel 4, 8pm

In terms of Christmas TV you can’t get more festive than snowmen.

Sue Perkins hosts this special that features celebs Johnny Vegas, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Dani Dyer, Liam Charles and Cherry Healey.

They are tasked with building the ultimate snowman – who will win?

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad
ITV, 9pm

The boys are back on the road, and this time Bradley and Barney travel to Iceland for a spot of winter adventure.

We’re promised snowmobiling, winter sports, glacier climbing… and hot chocolate galore!

All Creatures
Christmas comes to Skeldale (Credit: Channel 5)

A return to Skeldale…

All Creatures Great and Small
Channel 5, 9pm

We’re back to Skeldale for this Christmas special, and it’s all hands on deck for James and co when Tricki Woo becomes poorly.

Read more: Call the Midwife Christmas special: BBC release first look preview of “magical” festive episode

I Can See Your Voice
BBC One, 9.30pm

The surprise hit of 2021 is back for a Chrimbo spesh, which means Jimmy Carry, Alison Hammond, Amanda Holden and guest judge Gabby Logan have to guess if more contestants can sing… or not.

Look out for musical guest, Leona Lewis, too.

