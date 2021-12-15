The BBC has given fans what they really want in the run up to Christmas – a preview of the Call the Midwife Christmas special.

The exclusive first look of the “magical” festive episode teases the return of Mother Mildred, and there are more babies than usual in Nonnatus House!

There’s also a dramatic delivery for Sister Frances, and an exciting new chapter for Timothy Turner.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Call the Midwife Christmas Special preview 2021.

Nurse Shelagh Turner, Nurse Trixie and Nurse Lucille Anderson appear in the Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2021 (Credit: BBC One)

Call the Midwife Christmas Special preview – what happens?

The BBC has shared a first look at this year's Christmas Day special of Call the Midwife.

The long-running series returns for a festive episode ahead of the launch of the 11th series.

Call the Midwife shared the latest teaser trailer on its official Twitter account this week.

And some of the show’s most loved actors – including Cliff Parisi, Jenny Agutter, Ella Bruccoleri, Fenella Woolgar, Max McMillan and Stephen McGann – are seen teasing the episode’s contents.

Jenny Agutter promises fans that there’ll be even more babies than usual in the episode.

The actress, who plays Sister Julienne, says: “The Christmas Special saw more babies being born than usual, so it was a very, very busy time.”

She adds: “And, of course, we have Mother Mildred arriving out of the blue on a milk float, of all things.”

Fans will know that Miriam Margolyes’ character Mother Mildred was sadly absent from the last series due to Covid restrictions.

A #CallTheMidwife Christmas Special behind-scenes exclusive! 🎄🎅👶🚲🩺

Our cast talk the joys of the forthcoming festive episode, milk float arrivals, breech deliveries… and a trip to the seamy side of life for young Timothy Turner!

Christmas Day @BBCone 🇬🇧 and @PBS 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 xx

Who appears in the sneak peek teaser trailer?

Ella Bruccoleri, who plays Sister Frances, reveals that her character will oversee her first-ever breech delivery this Christmas.

Sounds traumatic!

She explains: “Sister Frances has her first-ever breech delivery – and she was born breech – so she’s kind of, like, been building up to the first time doing it.

“And she has to do it with very little help, so it’s kind of a big deal.”

Elsewhere, aspiring doctor Timothy Turner (Max McMillan) joins his father on his first proper call.

But it’s as dramatic as it gets, because it “just happens to be a call from a bunch of real-life gangsters”.

Actor Max explains: “For this year’s Christmas special, it’s been quite exciting for my character, because he’s taken one of his first steps into the real medical world.

“That was really fun to sort of get to experience the more intense side of the show.”

Stephen McGann, who plays his father, Patrick, adds: “When Tim comes along with me I kind of regret that he’s come along with me.

“The world that I go into with Timothy is not perhaps the world that I wanted Timothy to see – but Timothy kind of enjoys it.”

Meanwhile, Fred Buckle actor Cliff Parisi says: “I always love the Christmas episodes.

“Everyone puts their best clothes on, and we all brush up nicely, we all get together and have a little Christmas mince pie and a sherry and it’s nice.

“And the atmosphere goes through the cast. And we all really experience this lovely make-believe Christmas that’s set in the 60s, and it’s quite magical!”

Call the Midwife Christmas Special preview: Timothy Turner and Dr Patrick Turner get more than they bargain for on a patient visit (Credit: BBC One)

Call the Midwife Christmas Special preview – fan reaction

Call the Midwife fans were thrilled with the sneak peek preview of the Christmas Special.

One wrote: “Absolutely love the Christmas specials! No-one does it better.”

Another said: “Can’t wait. Always a great ending to my Christmas day.”

A third gushed: “I am soooo excited for this. Timothy Turner, you gangsta. And Mother Mildred… giving some Kat Slater vibes, arriving on the back of a milk float!”

“Absolutely love this show,” added another. “Can’t wait for the Xmas special.”

Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2021 – what happens?

Christmas without a festive visit to Nonnatus House and this year fans are in for a snowy, magical treat.

Last year’s Christmas trip to Nonnatus House was the most popular show on Christmas Day 2020.

More than five million viewers tuned in to watch, and we are sure this year will be no different – bookies are predicting it will be the favourite.

We’re told that Christmas promises to be a memorable one at Nonnatus House…

It’s December 1966, and Lucille and Cyril prepare for their upcoming winter wedding.

Following a long engagement, Lucille and Cyril are excited about their upcoming nuptials and can’t wait to get married on Boxing Day.

However, as the day approaches, nothing seems to run smoothly, and the wedding ceremony itself is put in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, the team face their busiest Christmas yet.

While Nancy focuses on her final midwifery examinations, it is all hands on deck as the Nonnatus team prepare for what will inevitably be a busy Christmas.

The maternity home is filled with expectant mums-to-be, each with their own challenging case.

Zephryn Taitte portrays Cyril Robinson, opposite Leonie Elliott as Nurse Lucille Anderson in Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2021 (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Call The Midwife star Jenny Agutter drops huge Christmas special spoiler

Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2021 – when is it on?

The Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2021 will air on Christmas Day on BBC One.

It will start at 8pm, squeezed between Blankety Blank at 7.25pm, and EastEnders at 9.35pm.

Season 11 of the series is expected to air soon after in January 2022.

Who is in the cast of festive episode?

All of our favourite characters are returning for the Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2021.

These include Leonie Elliott as Lucille, Stephen McGann as Doctor Patrick Turner, Helen George as Trixie, and Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne.

Early pictures of the Christmas Special show Reggie (Daniel Laurie) and Lucille (Leonie Elliott) in festive snowy scenes.

Other pictures show Fred smiling in a Christmas market, and Trixie standing in front of some sparkly Christmas lights.

Hopefully we’ll find out what happened to her and Matthew, and whether a romance is blossoming.

We know that Mother Mildred (Miriam Margolyes) – who was absent in series 10 – returns for the special, too.

Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2021 will go out on Christmas Day at 8pm on BBC One.

Do you like watching Call the Midwife on Christmas Day? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.