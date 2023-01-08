Ben Shephard on ‘worries’ over losing TV role after presenter pals targeted

Ben Shephard, as a regular co-host of Good Morning Britain, is an adored fixture and fitting of breakfast TV.

The 48-year-old host has been on board the ITV series ever since it first launched back in 2014.

And before that Ben was in the presenting mix on GMTV for a decade from 2000, before it gave way to GMB forerunner Daybreak.

However, despite his success as a broadcaster, Ben – who appears on Ninja Warrior UK: Race For Glory this weekend – has previously opened up about his ‘worries’ over job security.

Ben Shephard has been part of ITV breakfast programming for many years (Credit: YouTube)

Ben Shephard on his TV career

Speaking with the Independent in June 2008, Ben reflected on how it felt seeing other friends in the media lose their roles.

He highlighted how he has witnessed telly colleagues find themselves out the door due to circumstances beyond their control.

The admission came as Ben was interviewed about the kinds of media – including newspapers, radio and TV – he consumed at the time.

He also revealed how he got his first foot in the door in TV work while he was at university and auditioned for a weather forecast production role.

Ben has hosted Ninja Warrior UK since 2015 (Credit: YouTube)

‘You never know what’s going to happen’

Asked about the best thing about his job, Ben told the newspaper at the time how much he appreciated GMTV’s “diverse” requirements.

“You never know what’s going to happen or what you’re going to be talking about. It can equally be the worst thing about it, but at least no day is the same,” he said.

“The team behind the show is brilliant, and despite the early starts it’s very satisfying to be going home when everyone is on their way to work.”

However, Ben also fingered the “insecurity” of a media career as the biggest drawback.

He admitted opportunities could be subject to changes above the heads of his colleagues.

The insecurity can occasionally leave you worried about your position.

Ben went on: “I know good telly and media people who have lost jobs in the past because the boss has changed and they want to put their own stamp on the place. Television is organic, and the insecurity can occasionally leave you worried about your position.”

Ninja Warrior UK: Race For Glory airs on ITV on Sunday January 8 at 12pm.

