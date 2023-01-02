Ben Shephard and wife Annie attend Dress For Success Gala
TV

Ben Shephard admitted wife Annie ‘struggled’ with ‘heated’ family arguments

Ben previously opened up about his private life

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

Ben Shephard – host of Tipping Point – has a loving wife, but things haven’t always been  easy at home.

Ben first met his interior designer wife Annie at university.

Fast-forward 20 years, the couple are happily married with a family of their own – 17-year-old Jack and 14-year-old Sam.

On GMB in 2021, Ben opened up to Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden about his marriage.

They spoke openly about how they handle arguing with their other halves, and how it impacts their relationships.

Ben Shephard and his wife laughing
Ben Shephard admitted his wife struggled with his family arguing (Credit: Splashnews)

Tipping Point host Ben Shephard on family rows

Ben revealed that his wife “struggled” in the early days of their relationship with handling arguments Ben had with his family.

Annie apparently struggled to they didn’t impact the love they have for each other.

The Ninja Warrior presenter admitted: “I remember my wife saying how heated and engaged everybody was and [how they are] vociferous with their conversation.

“She really struggled initially because that hadn’t been her experience [with her family].

“I remember you [Celia] getting to the point where you would just have to leave because you didn’t want to be a part of that.

“And it took Annie a long time to understand that it didn’t mean we hated each other it just meant that we were particularly passionate about whatever it was we were discussing.”

Ben Shephard and his wife smiling
Ben opened up about his marriage in 2021 (Credit: Splashnews)

Celia then told Ben she thought there was something “very healthy” about families who were comfortable enough to disagree.

“[It’s about] getting it all out there and there are those families who do that and it’s great,” she explained. “But you are not always going to do that, you shouldn’t agree with each other 100% should you?”

‘Lucky’

Meanwhile, back in November 2013, the presenter praised Annie for supporting him from the start.

At the time, he told the Lancashire Post: “I fell into this bizarre world and got a job in telly. My wife’s been involved all the way through, which has been lovely, and now we’ve got kids and life goes on.”

He added: “I’m lucky I do a job that I absolutely love, but it can be erratic with hours and travelling, and we’ve got two little boys who take up a lot of time, so she does put up with a lot.”

Ben presents Ninja Warrior today (January 2) at 2pm on ITV, with Tipping Point following at 5pm.

Clive's Double Jackpot Win! | Tipping Point

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Ben Shephard Relationships Tipping Point

Trending Articles

James Bye and his wife on Loose Women today
EastEnders star James Bye and wife announce fourth pregnancy after struggle
Julia Bradbury being interviewed on TV
Julia Bradbury shares picture from hospital as fans hail the ‘brave’ star
Jennie McAlpine and husband Chris
Coronation Street’s Jennie McAlpine announces third pregnancy and hints at soap-inspired name
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes smiling on the red carpet
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes break silence after sparking fan fears they’d split
bradley walsh comp splash itv
Blow for Bradley Walsh amid fears TV show will be ‘dropped’ after ‘disagreements and ratings fall’?
Chris Packham holding a dog
Dogs in the Wild: Chris Packham’s sad admission about his childhood and ‘barely speaking’ to his parents