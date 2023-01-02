Ben Shephard – host of Tipping Point – has a loving wife, but things haven’t always been easy at home.

Ben first met his interior designer wife Annie at university.

Fast-forward 20 years, the couple are happily married with a family of their own – 17-year-old Jack and 14-year-old Sam.

On GMB in 2021, Ben opened up to Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden about his marriage.

They spoke openly about how they handle arguing with their other halves, and how it impacts their relationships.

Ben Shephard admitted his wife struggled with his family arguing (Credit: Splashnews)

Tipping Point host Ben Shephard on family rows

Ben revealed that his wife “struggled” in the early days of their relationship with handling arguments Ben had with his family.

Annie apparently struggled to they didn’t impact the love they have for each other.

The Ninja Warrior presenter admitted: “I remember my wife saying how heated and engaged everybody was and [how they are] vociferous with their conversation.

“She really struggled initially because that hadn’t been her experience [with her family].

“I remember you [Celia] getting to the point where you would just have to leave because you didn’t want to be a part of that.

“And it took Annie a long time to understand that it didn’t mean we hated each other it just meant that we were particularly passionate about whatever it was we were discussing.”

Ben opened up about his marriage in 2021 (Credit: Splashnews)

Celia then told Ben she thought there was something “very healthy” about families who were comfortable enough to disagree.

“[It’s about] getting it all out there and there are those families who do that and it’s great,” she explained. “But you are not always going to do that, you shouldn’t agree with each other 100% should you?”

‘Lucky’

Meanwhile, back in November 2013, the presenter praised Annie for supporting him from the start.

At the time, he told the Lancashire Post: “I fell into this bizarre world and got a job in telly. My wife’s been involved all the way through, which has been lovely, and now we’ve got kids and life goes on.”

He added: “I’m lucky I do a job that I absolutely love, but it can be erratic with hours and travelling, and we’ve got two little boys who take up a lot of time, so she does put up with a lot.”

Ben presents Ninja Warrior today (January 2) at 2pm on ITV, with Tipping Point following at 5pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.