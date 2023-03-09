Ben Shephard pays emotional tribute to Kate Garraway on GMB following her heartbreaking Derek admission

Ben Shephard paid an emotional tribute to Kate Garraway on GMB today (Thursday March 9), leaving her astonished.

Tipping Point presenter Ben joked being so complimentary about his co-host didn’t come easy to him.

But after Ben recalled how he was ‘singing Kate’s praises’ at a charity do last night, she thanked him for ‘bringing joy on a seriously chilly morning’.

And fans watching at home also cooed over the moment, hailing the duo’s “dream team” rapport.

Kate Garraway came up as Ben had been speaking at an event (Credit: GMB Twitter)

Ben Shephard praises Kate Garraway on GMB today

During the earlier stages of Thursday’s programme, Ben noted he had attended a Dress for Success charity event on Wednesday.

He explained the charity helps women who’ve been out of the workplace for a while – and to mark International Women’s Day, he spoke about women who influence him.

Ben told viewers, before turning to his fellow presenter: “I was talking about the women in my life that I’m surrounded by… that I’m very lucky to be surrounded by… so I was talking about you, Kate Garraway.”

A startled Kate replied: “Were you? As an example of ‘good womanhood’? Or ‘bad womanhood’?”

“I was singing your praises!” he replied.

Kate Garraway seemed delighted by Ben’s compliment (Credit: GMB Twitter)

Kate’s response

Ben went on, joking: “It felt very uncomfortable.”

Amid the banter back and forth, Kate thanked her fellow host genuinely: “Did it? Ah, how nice! Thank you.”

However, Kate then made a gag of her own.

I was talking about the women in my life that I’m surrounded by… that I’m very lucky to be surrounded by.

“I was hosting the Press Awards last night,” she said, echoing how Ben had shared his tale.

She added: “You didn’t come up.”

But Kate later reaffirmed her appreciation for Ben’s words, tweeting as she shared a clip of their conversation: “No one is more surprised than me!

“@benshephard always bring the joy on a seriously chilly morning.”

No one is more surprised than me ! Bless and morning all ! @benshephard always bring the joy on a seriously chilly morning – do join us! @GMB https://t.co/QpGh9iPYO3 — Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) March 9, 2023

How GMB viewers reacted today

Many Good Morning Britain viewers were also touched by the interactions between Kate and Ben.

“Ben and Kate, such a lovely friendship and dream team on GMB,” one social media commented.

“I love the chemistry between Ben and Kate. My wife says there is a magnetic attraction between the two of them that is electrifying,” tweeted someone else.

And a third Twitter user added: “The two of you are wonderful together!”

Ben hailed his work partner at a charity event (Credit: GMB Twitter)

Derek Draper health latest

Kate recently gave a heartbreaking update on husband Derek Draper’s condition, three years after he first became unwell with COVID.

She told The Sun there are days when he “cannot do anything”.

Kate explained: “Sometimes [Derek] lies there, unable to move, with tears rolling down his face and it is heartbreaking.

“But if it’s hard for us, I cannot imagine how hard it must be for him.”

