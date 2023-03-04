Kate Garraway has opened up about husband Derek Draper‘s on-going health battle following his diagnosis with Covid-19 three years ago.

Derek was diagnosed with the virus at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

He spent more than a year in hospital, was put into an induced coma – with Kate and the kids unable to see him – and has flown to Mexico twice for potentially life-saving treatment.

Derek remains seriously ill, with the family home being adapted to better suit Derek’s needs.

Kate Garraway on husband Derek’s health ‘roller coaster’

Now Good Morning Britain host Kate has opened up in a new interview, detailing the “unbearable” pain of seeing her beloved husband fight the after-effects of the devastating virus.

Speaking to The Sun, Kate revealed that every day is a “roller coaster” as she admitted Derek’s “spirit fluctuates”.

Derek is trapped, but he fights on. We cling on to the good days.”

She shared: “Sometimes he lies there, unable to move, with tears rolling down his face and it is heartbreaking. But if it’s hard for us, I cannot imagine how hard it must be for him.”

Kate added that there are days when Derek “cannot do anything”. And that’s something she described as “like the computer is switched off”.

Speaking about watching her husband in pain as physiotherapists manipulate his body, she said she always asks if Derek wants to stop.

‘Derek is trapped’

However, he’s adamant he wants the treatment to continue.

Kate shared: “It is unbearable, and it makes me emotional even talking about it. But it also makes me fall in love with him all over again because of that spirit, that determination to keep going.

“Derek is trapped, but he fights on. We cling on to the good days.”

‘Tough’ financially

Elsewhere during the interview, Kate revealed that Derek has flown to Mexico for treatment for a second time, and she’s hoping he’ll return for another round.

She was also keen to point out that it’s had a huge impact on the family financially, noting it has been “tough”.

And she stated that, just because she’s on the TV, she hasn’t “bypassed waiting lists”. Kate also said she hasn’t had any special treatment.

Down-to-earth as ever, Kate said that this was “just as it should be”.

The couple share two children – 16-year-old Darcey and William, 13.

