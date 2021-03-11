Ben Shephard admits he shaved 10 years off his age on GMB

Ben Shephard accidentally knocked ten years off his age while discussing the Dunblane massacre on GMB.

During the show today (March 11), the presenter appeared alongside Kate Garraway as the pair spoke to fellow ITV star Lorraine Kelly.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the shooting, Lorraine returns to Dunblane in a new documentary tonight.

Ben Shephard accidentally forgot his age on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did Ben Shephard say on GMB?

Ahead of the episode, Lorraine sat down to discuss the tragedy on GMB.

During the chat, Ben recalled: “One of the things that struck me because I was 11 at the time.

“It seared into my memory as an 11-year-old, this breaking news and what was going to happen. I was in junior school and the primary school was just down the road.

“You can just imagine that experience of the little ones going into that PE class and not coming out.”

However, it didn’t take long for Ben to point out the mistake.

As the massacre took place on March 13, 1996, the presenter would have been 21.

The presenter appeared alongside Lorraine and Kate (Credit: ITV)

Ben corrects his age

Later on in the show, Ben spoke to Lorraine to correct himself.

He joked: “I just find it’s easier to knock ten years off my age!”

Lorraine replied: “I was thinking, really? But I didn’t want to correct you.”

Furthermore, Kate added: “You’re so lovely because you didn’t correct him.”

In addition, Ben said: “Even Kammy [Chris Kamara] text me to say I got my maths wrong!”

And the mistake didn’t go unnoticed by viewers at home.

Ben later addressed the mistake (Credit: ITV)

How did GMB viewers react?

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Ben was very committed to his age lie considering he was so certain of being in primary school. Weird #GMB.”

A second added: “Ben Shepherd on GMB, remembering Dunblane vividly as an 11 year old. Must have been even more traumatic for him as he was actually 21 in 1996 when the Dunblane massacre happened.”

In addition, a third said: “Lol Ben trying to lie about his age #gmb.”

A fourth shared: “He did also admit he was rubbish at maths but deary me…”

Ben Shepherd on GMB, remembering Dunblane vividly as an 11 year old. Must have been even more traumatic for him as he was actually 21 in 1996 when Dunblane massacre happened. pic.twitter.com/RNAGDGbQvZ — Tom Evans (@tlevans04) March 11, 2021

Did Ben Shepherd just say he was 11 when the Dunblane massacre happened? 🧐 #gmb — Hayley Whittington-Pike (@WhittingtonPike) March 11, 2021

A fifth wrote: “How can he get that wrong if it was so planted in his mind he would know what age he was surely.”

Another asked: “Did Ben Shepherd just say he was 11 when the Dunblane massacre happened?”

Meanwhile, Ben later addressed the mishap on his own profile.

He said: “So lovely to have @reallorraine actually in the studio – I managed to wipe 10 years off my age (trick I’ve learned from @kategarraway) of course I was 21 not 11! Can’t recommend the documentary enough. Tonight ITV 9pm.”

