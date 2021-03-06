ITV has confirmed a series 3 of Beat the Chasers, as well as two celebrity specials.

The channel’s spin-off of its daily quiz show, The Chase, broke viewing records when it aired the second series earlier this year.

Now fans can’t wait for the new series, but viewers are divided over the celebrity specials.

The gang will be back for a new series (Credit: ITV)

When will Beat the Chasers be back on ITV?

The hit spin-off aired in January 2021 and was stripped across seven nights.

In the show, all five Chasers – Paul Sinha, Anne Hegerty, Shaun Wallace, Mark Labbett and Jenny Ryan – teamed up to take on contestants in thrilling fashion.

Not only is the show returning for a third series but the show will also feature two celebrity specials for the first time in its history.

There’s no news on when the show will be back, but if past years are to go by it’ll be around Christmas.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Viewers divided at the news (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react to the news?

However, the fact that there would be two celebrity specials received a lukewarm reaction from some.

One wrote on Twitter: “Great news bar the bit about celebrities.

“It’s a long time since a celebrity special has felt special – let the regular folk have a chance at life-changing money #thechase.”

Another said: “Great news! But never keen on the ‘celebrity versions’ myself.

“I never know who any of them are anyway – but that doesn’t stop them being annoyingly attention seeking compared to regular contestants.”

A third wrote: “Not interested in the ‘celebrity specials’. Ruins the programme. And often the celebrities are given easier questions.”

However, it wasn’t all bad, with some viewers hardly able to contain their excitement.

One said: “Fantastic news! Hope some of the celebrities are clever they will need to be against the chasers.”

What did the Chasers say?

Chaser Jenny Ryan shared an image on her Instagram feed earlier on this week, wearing PPE from the Beat the Chasers set.

She captioned the image: “Back to the grindstone!

“(Never mind the roots, I am counting down the days till I get to visit @adamreedlondon for a respray) #BeatTheChasers #TheChase #quizzing.”

Elsewhere, her fellow Chaser Shaun Wallace also confirmed filming had begun on the show.

Dressed in his all-red shirt and tie outfit, he sent a video to a fan on Twitter, saying that he was just in the middle of filming Beat the Chasers.

