Beat the Chasers stars Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace have addressed whether there will be a new series in 2021.

The trio appeared on This Morning on Thursday (January 21) and were asked about the hit ITV game show.

The Chase quizzers Anne, Mark and Shaun said they “hope” the spin-off programme will return later this year.

Anne, Mark and Shaun hinted at another series of Beat the Chasers in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

What did Anne, Mark and Shaun say about Beat the Chasers in 2021?

Host Holly Willoughby asked: “A brilliant show, Beat the Chasers, which did extraordinary well. Hopefully that’ll return later on in 2021, I’m assuming?”

Read more: Beat The Chasers: Jenny Ryan hits back at claims she secretly dislikes Paul Sinha

Shaun said: “Let’s hope so,” to which Anne also added: “We hope so.”

Mark confirmed he also hopes the show will be back.

Beat the Chasers proved a hit with fans (Credit: ITV)

The trio are also joined by fellow Chasers Paul Sinha and Jenny Ryan on the programme.

Earlier this month, ITV revealed the ratings for series two of the show were 4.1 million on average.

ITV explained: “Across its seven episodes, the show averaged 4.1 million viewers and a 21% market share, which is 30% up on the slot audience (3.1m/17.2%) and 3.8 points up on the slot share.”

However, series two failed to reach the rating highs of the first series.

Mark, Anne and Shaun are joined by Paul and Jenny (Credit: ITV)

According to ITV, series one averaged 6.4 million viewers.

Despite the slight drop in ratings, viewers loved the series and it provided a lot of drama during its run.

So much so, they were left begging for another series this year.

One person said on Twitter: “@ITV really enjoyed #BeatTheChasers! It would be good to see a third and fourth series, as well as #celebrity versions, too!”

Viewer want a third series of the spin-off show (Credit: ITV)

Another viewer wrote: “I absolutely loved Beat the Chasers because it makes for such exciting TV – surely a third series has to be commissioned?!”

Read more: Beat The Chasers: Fans who applied complain it’s ‘too hard’ to get on as 2.3million ratings drop revealed

Meanwhile, a third added at the end of the series: “Sad that tonight is the last episode of the current season. Praying it’ll get a third season.”

Do you like watching Beat the Chasers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.