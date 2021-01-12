You might apply to be on Beat The Chasers, but fans who have are moaning that its too difficult to become a contestant on the hit quiz series.

ITV revealed the ratings for series two of The Chase spin-off on Tuesday (January 12), telling viewers it had pulled in an average of 4.1million viewers across its seven-episode run.

Beat The Chasers pits single contestants against multiple chasers (Credit: ITV)

How well did Beat The Chasers do with viewers?

ITV explained: “Across its seven episodes, the show averaged 4.1 million viewers and a 21% market share, which is 30% up on the slot audience (3.1m/17.2%) and 3.8 points up on the slot share.”

The broadcaster also explained that Beat The Chasers won its broadcast time slot in six of its seven nights on TV.

The second series had fewer people tuning in compared with the first (Credit: ITV)

ITV’s statement continued: “The series proved successful among young viewers too and was watched by an average 16-34 audience of 495k viewers and a 23.5% market share, which is 7.5 points up on the slot share (15.6%).”

Read more: Beat The Chasers: Jenny Ryan hits back at claims she secretly dislikes Paul Sinha

However, it failed to reach the highs seen by the first series. According to ITV, series one averaged a consolidated 6.4 million viewers and pulled a 25% market share across the week.

ITV Studios posted the news on Twitter and star Mark Labbett shared it for his own fans on the social media platform.

One viewer commented: “Please put me on this or The Chase please… been at it for two already so I’ll keep trying.”

Bradley Walsh hosts both the main show and the spin-off (Credit: ITV)

Viewers apply to be on The Chase spin-off

Another advised: “Keep applying mate, it’s a long process. It took me around four years to finally get on The Chase.”

A third said they felt “disappointed” that they had been applying unsuccessfully, without “acknowledgement”, yet some contestants on the show had been on other TV game shows before – even The Chase.

Out of all that applied to the show, how do contestant that have been on before get back on?

A fourth echoed that, tweeting: #BeatTheChasers Out of all that applied to the show, how do contestant that have been on before get back on?

They referred to Zeus, a Beat The Chasers contestant who was also on The Chase.

Mark said during the episode, as he reflected on Zeus’ past performance, that the contestant was “butchered” on the main show.

Read more: Beat The Chasers: £50k winner reveals what he’s going to spend the money on

A fifth who claimed to have gotten through to the interview process, but no further, put their rejection down to “lockdown restrictions”.

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Keep applying mate its a long process. It took me around 4 years to finally yet on The Chase — Andi Brooke-Watson (@Andi_B_Watson) January 12, 2021

@ITVChase #TheChase #BeatTheChasers Despite being a huge fan of both shows, it’s disappointing to see contestants appearing on multiple versions of the show or having appeared on other TV game shows, when you’ve personally applied to be on shows to not even have acknowledgement. — Dan Brown (@DanBrown71) January 5, 2021

#BeatTheChasers on now – I applied for this series, got through the interview process too. I'm putting my lack of appearance down to lockdown restrictions (though I'm hopeful they kept the standby list handy). — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) January 3, 2021

#BeatTheChasers out of all that applied to the show how do contensats that have been on before get back on ? — alan hendrix (@Siralanhe) January 5, 2021

Would you apply to be on The Chase or Beat The Chasers?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.