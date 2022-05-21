The last Beat the Chasers episode in the 2022 series played out on ITV last night (May 20).

Fans of the show were left begging ITV to extend the run, while the Beast star Mark Labbett also took to Twitter with a complaint of his own.

Mark admitted to feeling as though he was sidelined on the show last night as he sat out three rounds after not being selected as one of the Chasers to take on a contestant.

And he appeared to insinuate on Twitter it’s because he isn’t a woman, seemingly taking a swipe at Jenny Ryan – the only woman on the panel for this series.

What did the Beast say about Beat the Chasers?

Taking to Twitter, he said: “Sat out three straight games in last position on #BeatTheChasers.”

He then revealed it had odds of “215-1” of that happening.

“Looks like I am on the subs bench tonight,” he said adding a sad face.

The comments were picked up by fans of Beat the Chasers, with many replying to Mark with questions about the Chaser selection process.

“Is the selection random for each round?” asked one.

Mark seemed in the mood to reply to his fans.

“No predetermined before filming, I have seen the spreadsheets,” he claimed.

“You sound upset Beast?” another asked.

So why does Mark think he wasn’t selected?

And it was then that he appeared to cite sexism was at play and took a swipe at Jenny, admittedly with a smiley face.

“Wear a dress, get more shows,” he said, adding a smiling face.

That comment also caught the attention of ITV viewers.

“I mean nobody is stopping you,” said one.

Another posted a mic drop gif in response.

Clearly not done, Mark reached for his phone to tweet some more.

“Here’s hoping producers let me play this one,” he said.

Better luck on The Chase next week, eh, Mark!

Jenny “The Vixen” Ryan has yet to respond to the comments.

