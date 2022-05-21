Beat the Chasers 2022 came to an end last night (May 20), with the series ending on a high as one contestant scooped a whopping £60k.

Bradley Walsh and the gang welcomed new Chaser Issa Schultz to the show, replacing Anne Hegerty, who had COVID when the show was filmed.

However, after a triumphant week in a prime-time slot, the stars of The Chase – minus Issa – are heading back to teatime.

And fans really aren’t happy!

Beat the Chasers 2022: End of series draws complaints from fans

Fans of Beat the Chasers took to Twitter after it ended last night to issue a plea to ITV.

And some couldn’t help but chuck a little moan in there too!

It seems they loved the series so much, they really didn’t want it to come to an end.

One commented: “One week isn’t enough,” with emoji despair faces.

They definitely should make the #BeatTheChasers series longer,.

“They definitely should make the #BeatTheChasers series longer,” said another.

A third commented: “Wish there was another week of this programme!”

“Absolutely GUTTED that Beat The Chasers is only on for one week,” another added.

Moans from Mark over last night’s show

Last night’s show also drew complaints from fans of The Beast, aka Mark Labbett.

And the man himself appeared a little disgruntled when he took to Twitter to bemoan being left out of three rounds of the show.

“Sat out three straight games in last position on #BeatTheChasers, 215-1 odds of that happening. Looks like I am on the subs bench tonight,” he said with a sad face.

Fans were very much team Mark.

“You’re all boss but left out of three? Nahhh,” said one.

“Sad Mark sat out three rounds in a row,” said another.

“Mark hasn’t been in the last three rounds!” declared a third.

When is The Chase back on?

After moans about Lingo replacing it this week, The Chase returns to its usual slot – weekdays at a 5pm – on Monday (May 23).

However, in a bit of a blow to fans of the series, the episodes will be repeats.

