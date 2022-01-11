Beat the Chasers star Darragh Ennis addressed a complaint made by a fan about Shaun Wallace following last night’s show (Monday, January 10).

The fan wanted to know why Shaun, aka The Dark Destroyer, had hardly featured during Monday’s celebrity special of Beat the Chasers.

What did the Beat the Chasers fan ask Darragh about Shaun Wallace?

Darragh addressed the complaint on Twitter earlier today (Credit: ITV)

Darragh addressed the complaint about Shaun barely appearing in a tweet this afternoon (Tuesday, January 11).

The 41-year-old was replying to a tweet made by Mark Labbett about his new haircut when the fan asked him about Shaun.

A fan begged Darragh not to cut off his curls when he goes for a haircut. Thankfully, the Irish star confirmed he wouldn’t.

Read more: Bradley Walsh’s reaction is everything as Clive Mantle beats ALL five Chasers in £100k win

“I leave it all up to Zoe who cuts my hair, she is a genius so it’s best that I don’t interfere,” he said.

The fan then asked Darragh about Shaun on last night’s show.

“Beat the Chasers was good as always last night but what happened to Shaun?” they asked. “He hardly made an appearance. I will be watching again tonight.”

How did Darragh respond?

The fan was unhappy with the lack of Shaun on last night’s episode (Credit: ITV)

Darragh was quick to explain why fans didn’t get to see much of Shaun on last night’s episode.

“Just how it panned out with the producers selection I think,” he said.

“Hopefully he’ll get a few more games this time around.”

That seemed to please the fan, who said that they hope that “we will get to see more of the dark destroyer tonight”.

The fans claim that Shaun hardly featured on last night’s show wasn’t unfounded. The Dark Destroyer wasn’t involved in the battle of wits against Omid Djalili, Richard Whitehead, or Jenny Eclair.

However, he was involved in the spectacular final round of the episode.

What happened on Beat the Chasers last night?

Clive Mantle won big on Beat the Chasers last night (Credit: ITV)

Beat the Chasers last night saw Game of Thrones actor Clive Mantle win an enormous £100,000 at the end of the show!

The 63-year-old was playing in the hope of earning funds for the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain.

After earning £3,000 in the cash builder round, the veteran actor took on FIVE Chasers to win the huge prize.

Read more: Beat the Chasers: Celebrity Special on ITV1 – who are the famous faces taking part with Clive Mantle?

Clive didn’t just win, he managed to do so with 14 seconds still left on his clock!

“I can’t tell you what that money will do for the Youth Theatre. Fantastic,” Clive said as he celebrated his victory.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.