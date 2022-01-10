Beat the Chasers: Celebrity Special on ITV1 – who are the famous faces taking part with Clive Mantle?

Beat the Chasers is back with a Celebrity Special this week – and Casualty fans will most definitely recognise participant Clive Mantle.

The actor played a very significant and popular character in the medical drama for more than two decades!

But who else takes part in Beat the Chasers: Celebrity Special on Monday January 10 2022?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Former Casualty actor Clive Mantle appears on Beat The Chasers: Celebrity Special (Credit: ITV1)

Beat the Chasers: Celebrity Special contestant Clive Mantle

Celebrity challengers go head-to-head with five Chasers from ITV’s hit quiz show The Chase.

Bradley Walsh hosts episode seven of the third series, with big cash prizes up for grabs.

But which famous faces think they have what it takes to Beat the Chasers?

Omid Djalili, Richard Whitehead, Jenny Eclair and Clive Mantle take on quiz experts Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis.

But what are they famous for?

Beat the Chasers Clive Mantle – how tall is he?

Actor Clive Mantle has been on our screens since 1981 when he first appeared in the film The Orchard End Murder.

That’s a career spanning a whooping four decades!

Clive, 64, has appeared in dozens of films and TV series, including Minder, Jane, The Vicar of Dibley, and Robin of Sherwood, where he played Little John from 1984 to 1986.

Great casting by ITV there, as Clive is over six foot five and a half!

But, of course, Casualty and Holby City fans will know him best for playing Doctor Mike Barratt.

Hertfordshire-born Clive first appeared as Mike Barratt in 1992, and stayed onscreen until his departure six years later in 1998.

From 1999 to 2001, he appeared as the same character in Casualty’s sister show Holby City.

He made a brief return in the 2016 episode Too Old for this Shift for the 30th anniversary episode.

Clive Mantle as Dr Mike Barratt in Casualty (Credit: BBC One/YouTube)

Read more: Beat the Chasers star Jenny Ryan reveals her full name and fans think she’s in the wrong job

Beat the Chasers Clive Mantle – what does he do now?

During his time on the show, newspaper the Daily Mirror described him as a “heart-throb consultant” and said that the role brought him “an army of female fans”.

In 1996, he turned down an offer of £250,000 to continue playing the character.

He said of his departure: “I’ve had a great time, but I’m frightened that, if I stick around too long, I’ll end up unable to do anything else.

“It’s not about money, it’s about doing other things and not wanting Mike to pale into insignificance.”

Since leaving the BBC medical drama, Clive has appeared as Tony in White Van Man, Mr. Banbury in Shameless, Trevor in Mount Pleasant, and Martin in The Accidental Medium.

He also voices Gator in kids TV show Thomas, and has appeared multiple times in theatre.

Clive famously portrayed Tommy Cooper in the successful stage entertainment show Jus’ Like That! A Night Out With Tommy Cooper, which appeared at the Edinburgh Festival.

Comedian Jenny Eclair attempts to Beat the Chasers in the Celebrity Special (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Beat the Chasers brainiac Darragh Ennis red-faced after ’embarrassing’ blunder

Beat the Chasers: Celebrity Special contestant Jenny Eclair

Jenny Eclair, 61, also takes part in Beat the Chasers: Celebrity Special this week.

The comedian and novelist is perhaps best known for her role in Grumpy Old Women.

As well as the odd acting gig in Skins, Holby City and The Bill – among others – Jenny also appeared as a Loose Women panellist from 2011 to 2012.

Shobna Gulati subsequently replaced her in 2012.

Jenny has also appeared in reality shows including Splash, Comic Relief Does Fame Academy, Celebrity MasterChef, and I’m A Celebrity… (where she finishing in third place behind Stacey Solomon and Shaun Ryder).

Beat the Chasers: Celebrity Special contestant Omid Djalili (Credit: ITV1)

Beat the Chasers: Celebrity Special contestant Omid Djalili

Jenny Eclair isn’t the only comedian on Beat the Chasers: Celebrity Special this week.

She’s joined by Omid Djalili, who is currently 56 years of age.

Omid started his career as a stand-up comedian, appearing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1995 with ‘Short, Fat Kebab Shop Owner’s Son’.

Since then, he has appeared on stage hundreds of times as a comic, as well as branching into films and TV.

He’s appeared in a number of films, most notably Gladiator, The Mummy, The World is not Enough, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, and Sex and the City 2.

Most recently, he starred as Dr Martin Lanselius in the BBC drama series His Dark Materials, and Kalim in Lucky Man.

Beat the Chasers: Celebrity Special contestant Richard Whitehead – but what is he famous for? (Credit: ITV1)

Beat the Chasers: Celebrity Special contestant Richard Whitehead

Richard Whitehead MBE is a British athlete, who has competed in the Paralympics.

He runs with prosthetic legs, as he has a double through-knee congenital amputation.

The 45-year-old has set world records for athletes with a double amputation, in both full and half marathons.

He won gold at the 2012 Paralympics in the 200m T42 Athletics event with a world record time of 24.38 seconds.

Richard is also a former ice sledge hockey player, and competed for the GB team at the 2006 Winter Paralympics in Turin.

So surely competing on Beat the Chasers will be a breeze!

Beat the Chasers: Celebrity Special airs on Monday January 10 2022 at 9pm on ITV1.

Do you prefer The Chase or Beat the Chasers on ITV1? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.