Beat the Chasers star Jenny Ryan reveals her full name and fans think she’s in the wrong job

Her middle name is Alexis!

One Twitter fan joked: “Alexis Ryan” is easily one of the best spy names I’ve ever heard.” And we couldn’t agree more – just call her 007! We’ve heard there is a vacancy for a new James Bond.

Another follower was convinced she was named after Alexis Carrington Colby, played by Joan Collins in US Soap Opera Dynasty.

When Jenny was born in April 1982, Dynasty was the no.1 watched programme in the USA. But, Jenny,39, was quick to point out that she was in fact born before Alexis even graced our screens in the UK. The BBC didn’t air Dynasty until later in the 80s.

She wrote: “Apparently, I was born and named before the first Alexis episode was aired in the UK. Trailblazer.” A Trailblazer indeed, Jenny!