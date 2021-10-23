Jenny Ryan reveals perfect spy name
Beat the Chasers star Jenny Ryan reveals her full name and fans think she's in the wrong job

Just call her 007!

By Lynn Carratt
| Updated:

Beat the Chasers quiz genius Jenny Ryan has fans convinced that she has the perfect spy credentials after accidentally revealing her middle name.

The Vixen, as she is affectionately known on the popular ITV quiz show, shared an image of her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) dissertation to Twitter last August and amazed her followers with her full name.

She captioned the tweet: “Found my dissertation, lads.”

Her middle name is Alexis!

One Twitter fan joked: “Alexis Ryan” is easily one of the best spy names I’ve ever heard.”  And we couldn’t agree more – just call her 007! We’ve heard there is a vacancy for a new James Bond.

Another follower was convinced she was named after Alexis Carrington Colby, played by Joan Collins in US Soap Opera Dynasty.

When Jenny was born in April 1982, Dynasty was the no.1 watched programme in the USA. But, Jenny,39, was quick to point out that she was in fact born before Alexis even graced our screens in the UK. The BBC didn’t air Dynasty until later in the 80s.

She wrote: “Apparently, I was born and named before the first Alexis episode was aired in the UK. Trailblazer.” A Trailblazer indeed, Jenny!

Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan displays her post-lockdown makeover. (Credit: Cover images)

Jenny Ryan slips up

ITV is airing repeats of Beat the Chasers every Saturday night. But, on the latest Celebrity special of the show last weekend, Jenny, who looks unrecognisable after a post-lockdown makeover, slipped up.

During a head-to-head with Comedian Russell Kane, she was asked by host Bradley Walsh – “Which of Elon Musk’s many companies is on an ambitious mission to colonise Mars? She responded “Tesla”, which was, of course, the wrong answer.

The correct answer was SpaceX; the company was founded in 2002 to revolutionise space technology.

The flamed-haired Vixen quickly realised her huge error and said “sorry” to the other Chasers – Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, Paul Sinha and Shaun Wallace.

But, Jenny’s costly mistake lost them the game; it wasn’t all bad news, though, as Russell was able to bag a whooping £25,000 for mental health charity Rethink.

You win some. You lose some!

Jenny is a key part of Beat the Chasers ( Credit: ITV)

Beat The Chasers airs, Saturdays, ITV, 8.30pm 

