Beat the Chasers 2021 viewers were all left asking the same question during last night’s series return.

Chasers Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan, Mark Labbett, Darragh Ennis and Paul Sinha returned to the ITV game show as a fresh batch of contestants went head-to-head with them.

However, one aspect of the new series baffled viewers with some people branding it “impossible”.

Beat the Chasers returned last night with all six Chasers (Credit: ITV)

Beat the Chasers 2021

One difference in this series is that the contestants are able to face all six Chasers, compared to just five during the previous series.

This is because this is the first series featuring all six of The Chase quiz experts.

However, the contestants have to answer all the questions in their cash builder correct to be able to do so.

Contestant Pamela got the opportunity to face all six Chasers for a whopping £250,000, with 60 seconds on her clock.

The contestants had the opportunity to face all six Chasers if they answered their cash builder questions all correct (Credit: ITV)

However, she wouldn’t have a time advantage as the Chasers wanted to have 60 seconds too.

Pamela said: “I think they’ve given me harsh offers time-wise to try and tempt me into going for the top one.

“I think I can beat four.”

Viewers watching were baffled by the six Chasers offer, as some people thought it was “impossible”.

One wrote on Twitter: “The 6 chaser offer is practically impossible… #BeatTheChasers.”

Pamela had the chance to face all six Chasers for £250,000 (Credit: ITV)

Another said: “Well that’s impossible to take all 6. Time bonus not great on any of those.”

One added: “£250,000 super offer, 6 chasers and no time advantage – impossible.”

Another agreed: “6 Chasers for 60 seconds is surely impossible. Nobody’s ever gonna go for that.”

Meanwhile, Chaser Darragh – aka The Mennis – addressed the new format on Twitter.

One viewer wrote: “I’ll be honest those time offers were a bit mean.

Pamela didn’t get a time advantage (Credit: ITV)

“Is it even possible to beat 6 chasers with 0 time advantage? If they can, I’d recommend interviewing them to be the next Chaser!”

Darragh replied: “Only one way to find out.”

Meanwhile, fans of the show were thrilled to see all six Chasers on the programme.

One excitedly wrote: “I’m so excited this has returned and with all six chasers!!!”

Another added: “#BeatTheChasers with all six Chasers is by far the highlight of my year so far.”

One tweeted: “Good to see all six Chasers & a live audience which gave atmosphere.”

Beat the Chasers returns on ITV, Saturday September 18, at 8:30pm.

