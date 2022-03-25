BBC issues statement after BAFTAs sparks complaints

The BBC has issued a statement following reports of complaints about the BAFTAs.

According to reports, the awards ceremony – hosted by US actress Rebel Wilson – provoked a flurry of complaints from viewers.

And apparently that’s because some of those watching at home did not appreciate gags about the likes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Meghan and Harry got a mention (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Jokes were cut’

Other notable targets for Rebel’s funnies included Prince Andrew, Benedict Cumberbatch, JK Rowling and Daniel Craig.

However, it seems host Rebel’s cheekiest jokes were not broadcast on TV.

That includes her saucy reference to Bond star Daniel, who Rebel revealed features in a tattoo on her leg.

Pointing at the inking as she hauled up her dress, Rebel noted how ‘007’ looks different from her perspective looking down.

She quipped: “It looks like the word ‘loo’. But I know which I would rather sit on.”

Rebel shows off her Bond tatt (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rebel also danced around the subject of disgraced royal Andrew.

She joked: “I was going to do a musical number as host. It was about Prince Andrew, though – it wasn’t what you think.

“It was on roller skates and called Pizza Express. But don’t worry, I’m not going to do it.”

Mocking Harry and Meghan

Rebel also mocked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and raised a middle finger to Vladimir Putin.

“Our next package is for Outstanding British film,” she began her joke about the Sussexes.

“From drama to horror to fantasy, Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah had it all. Unfortunately that is not nominated in this category.”

From drama to horror to fantasy, Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah had it all.

And in mentioning Harry Potter author JK Rowling, Rebel touched on her own five stone weight loss as she broached transgender issues.

“I might look a little different from the last time you guys saw me here,” Rebel set up her gag.

“That was two years ago and since then I have done quite a transformation. I hope JK Rowling still approves.”

Complaints were reportedly made (Credit: SplashNews.com)

BBC statement

The BBC said in a statement the broadcast was not meant to offend.

The statement read: “Comedy is one of the most subjective areas of programming and views will always differ on what’s acceptable, and what’s appropriate at different times of the day.

“It’s never our intention to offend viewers and we always think very carefully about what we broadcast to ensure that it isn’t outside of the expectations of the majority of the audience.

“We acknowledge that not everyone will agree with the decisions we take but this is something we do take seriously.”

