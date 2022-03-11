Rebel Wilson’s weight-loss transformation: What does she eat in a day? How much did she lose?

BAFTA host Rebel Wilson has been sharing her weight loss journey on social media since declaring that 2020 was her “year of health”.

Fast-forward two years and the “year of health” is still going strong, with Rebel drawing praise from fans after her incredible transformation.

Pitch Perfect and Cats star Rebel, 42, looks insane.

So how did she do it? Real on and we’ll tell you all we know!

How much weight did Rebel Wilson lose?

Actress Rebel Wilson has reportedly lost around 70lb.

In 2020 she shared her weight-loss goal with fans on social media, admitting she wanted to get down to 165lb.

She hit her weight-loss goal in November 2020.

What Rebel Wilson eats in a day

Rebel revealed that she follows the Mayr Method – a diet based on the book by Dr Harald Stossier and Helena Frith Powell.

It is a gut-focused diet that looks at how the foods you eat affect your digestive system.

The diet is not calorie-controlled, but clients are taught how to chew food and are encouraged to eat slowly.

Followers are also encouraged to have their biggest meal at breakfast and their smallest meal at dinner time.

Rebel herself has commented that she cut out “sugar and junk food”.

She also admitted to People: “Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry.

“So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t used to eat a lot of meat.”

Breakfast for Rebel on the diet is likely to include eggs, spinach and homemade bread.

Lunch would be smaller – with the star’s meals said to revolve around salmon or chicken breast.

Dinner would be made with similar ingredients, just a smaller portion.

However, she’s all about keeping things balanced.

She recently shared a picture of herself eating cake to Instagram.

Rebel said: “Remember though girls, you still gotta treat yourself.

“I just do it with food now only once or twice a week… and substitute bubble baths on alternate nights.”

Why Rebel Wilson decided to lose weight

Rebel decided to lose weight for her health.

At the start of her weight-loss journey, she captioned an Instagram image showing her on the beach in workout clothes.

“Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called ‘The Year of Health’ – so I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food, which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had, but I’m going to do it!

“Who’s with me in making some positive changes this year?”

It wasn’t long before many of her 7.2 million followers took to the site to show their support.

“You’re looking amazing!” one exclaimed.

Another fan said: “Sure and, you look amazing.”

Chatting to the BBC about her decision in December 2021, she said she didn’t get much support from her own team to start with.

“I got a lot of pushback from my own team actually, here in Hollywood, when I said: ‘Okay, I’m going to do this year of health. I feel like I’m really gonna physically transform and change my life.’

“And they were like: ‘Why? Why would you wanna do that?'” she said.

Rebel then added: “Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person.”

Why did Rebel gain weight?

She explained that she’s an emotional eater.

In the same chat, she said: “I knew deep down inside that some of the emotional eating behaviors I was doing [were] not healthy. Like, I did not need a tub of ice cream every night.

“That was me kind of numbing emotions using food, which wasn’t the healthiest thing,” she admitted.

She added: “I think it was dealing with not being a natural performer and having to perform every day and that pressure and internal stress to be able to perform like that.”

How Rebel Wilson lost weight

Rebel changed her diet and started working out with Sydney-based personal trainer Jono Castano Acero.

He’s lifted the lid on the workouts Rebel has been doing to trim down on his social media accounts.

He said the actress had been working seven days a week in order to shed to pounds.

Rebel has been an advocate of plus-size women and launched her own clothing line that catered for women between sizes 14 and 24.

She also revealed that she lost eight pounds in four days filming Cats thanks to the hot set and physical nature of the dance routines.

How life has changed since losing weight

Rebel has admitted that things are pretty different for her now she’s slimmer.

“I think what’s been really interesting to me is how other people treat you,” Rebel said.

“Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you. And now that I’m in a good shape, like, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you.

“I was like, is this what other people experienced all the time?”

