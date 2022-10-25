BBC News presenter Martine Croxall has reportedly been taken off air following viewer complaints.

Sunday’s episode of The Papers (October 23) featuring presenter Martine Croxall is being reviewed by the BBC, it’s claimed.

As a result, Martine has been taken off the air in the meantime.

It’s been suggested by some viewers that she may have breached the broadcaster’s impartiality rules.

The remarks were made during her introduction to the programme on Sunday after Boris Johnson pulled out of the Tory leadership race.

BBC News presenter Martine Croxall is being investigated, it’s reported (Credit: BBC)

Martine was heard saying: “Well this is all very exciting isn’t it?” adding: “Am I allowed to be this gleeful? Well, I am.”

In her first question to her guests, she also remarked: “Can we even show you the front pages just yet, have they arrived? No, they haven’t arrived.

“It’s all a little bit, you know, lastminute.com isn’t it? Because all the front pages were probably out of date by the time we received them.”

Responding to a guest’s joke aimed at Boris Johnson, she also said: “I shouldn’t probably laugh. I’m probably breaking some terrible due impartiality rule by giggling.”

However, her comments did not go down well with some viewers and MPs on Twitter.

As a result, numerous viewers took to social media to accuse Martine of showing bias.

BBC News presenter Martine Croxall taken off air

In a statement, the BBC said: “BBC News is urgently reviewing last night’s edition of The Papers on the News Channel for a potential breach of impartiality.

“It is imperative that we maintain the highest editorial standards. We have processes in place to uphold our standards, and these processes have been activated.”

Nick Timothy, previously an adviser to former prime minister Theresa May, tweeted: “Whatever you think of Johnson if you care about the BBC you cannot think this is in any way acceptable from one of its presenters.”

Martine broke her silence on Twitter (Credit: BBC)

Conservative MP, Neil O’Brien, also called the presenter’s comments “self-destructive”.

Martine has since broken her silence over the remarks she made by insisting that viewers needed to understand the “context” of what she was saying.

When probed to elaborate further, she said her comments were about “the rollercoaster of politics” and called it “fascinating to report on”.

Tony Adams breaks BBC rules?

Meanwhile, the BBC has been busy this week.

It’s been reported that the broadcaster had to have words with Strictly star Tony Adams after the weekend’s live show.

Tony was seen wearing two items from his clothing brand with clear logos on the front. Such advertising goes against the BBC’s strict guidelines.

“Strictly bosses are going to have a word with him and ensure he’s in line with their rules for this weekend’s show,” said an insider.

Read more: Strictly star Tony Adams makes sad admission after ‘painful’ experience on show

Meanwhile, what did you think of Martine Croxwell on BBC News? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.