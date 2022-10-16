Strictly star Tony Adams makes sad admission after ‘painful’ experience on show

Tony Adams has opened up about how he broke down in tears following his first ever dance on Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The Former England and Arsenal player received a brutal score of just 15 for the Tango he performed with professional dancer Katya Jones at the time.

The two received a score of just 15 for their first dance (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Tony Adams opens up about ‘tough’ and ‘painful’ first dance

Since the first show of this year’s Strictly series, it’s safe to say Tony has come on miles.

Last night, the footy legend received 26 points for his routine which won universal acclaim from the judges.

Tony was particularly thrilled with Craig Revel Horwood’s praise as he said the performance was “better”.

However, the 56-year-old’s first dance at the start of the series, saw him rock bottom of the week one scoreboard, achieving just 15 out of 40.

This was something which Tony has since said was “painful”.

Tony has opened up about how he felt following ‘tough’ first dance (Credit: BBC)

Tony says he ‘cried a lot’ after Strictly dance

In a recent chat with The Sun, Tony made a sad admission following his first ever performance.

He said: “When that first dance went the way it did, in the car home, I’m going, ‘This is tough, what am I doing?’

“It’s a miracle I didn’t run to the pub and drown all that sorrow.”

Tony, who has battled with drink and drugs addiction, went on to reveal how he broke down in tears following the dance.

He revealed: “It was painful. I’ve cried a lot, but it was all right. You come out the other side.”

Despite this, Tony said he has ‘grown emotionally’ through the show, because ‘it’s a challenge’.

The footy star has said he’s since ‘grown emotionally’ (Credit: BBC)

Real reason Tony is taking part in series

In September, Tony revealed the real reason he’s doing strictly is to spread a message of positivity.

Tony hid his mental health problems for years – but is now using the show as an opportunity to spread awareness.

He told ED! at recent press launch last month (September) that he’s got much to be thankful for.

When asked why he was taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2022, he said: “I’ve not had a drink or drug for 26 years.

“My message is that you can do anything you want to do.”

He went on to explain that he’s also hoping to have lots of fun.

Tony added: “I run a mental health business and a mental health charity – an addiction charity – and I’m here to have some fun.

“I had a heart condition when I was 49, and a mental breakdown, and I went ‘hold on a minute’.

Tony has been vocal about issues with drugs, drink and depression (Credit: Splash)

“I was working too hard in China [as sport director of Chinese Super League club Chongqing Lifan FC]. The salary was fantastic, but it was doing a lot to my head.

“So now I’m more relaxed and taking it easy.

“I’m concerned that I’m not going to be on the golf course as much! But I’ll be dancing, which is good for my head and good for my mental health. We’ve used dancing in rehab for 22 years now.”

