Tony Adams turned down Strictly six years ago because he ‘wanted to be taken seriously’

Tony Adams previously turned down Strictly Come Dancing six years ago because he ‘wanted to be taken seriously’.

The England and Arsenal football legend, 55, enjoyed a glittering playing career, spending over 20 years at his north London club.

He is the only footballer to ever captain a team to the League Championship, League Cup and UEFA Champions’ League in three different decades.

And Tony also turned out for the national team 66 times before his career on the pitch drew to a close in 2002.

Tony Adams and Katya Jones rehearse for Strictly (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Life after football for Strictly star Tony Adams

Tony subsequently moved into coaching and managing after he hung up the boots. He also started a sports science degree.

He was the boss of Wycombe Wanderers for a year from November 2003. Tony went on to hold other posts at Dutch club Feyenoord, Azerbaijani club Gabala FC and Spanish team Granada CF.

He also worked with Harry Redknapp as Portsmouth, taking over the managerial reins when Harry moved on to Tottenham.

And Tony has also made appearances as a match pundit for the likes of Sky Sports.

Understandably, football has always been Tony’s professional priority.

And he had his career in football in mind when he was apparently previously approached to participate in Strictly.

Tony Adams enjoyed unprecedented success at Arsenal (Credit: YouTube)

‘Turning down Strictly’

Just weeks ahead of his first appearance on the Strictly dance floor with Katya Jones, Tony revealed why he said no to the show before.

He did note, however, the deal on offer was financially attractive.

Tony told the Mirror he was under consideration to appear in the 2016 series. That run of the BBC One dance show was won by Ore Oduba and also featured Louise Redknapp and Naga Munchetty.

He explained: “One of the main reasons I turned down chances to go on Strictly Come Dancing – despite the money on offer being good – was because I was concerned about not being taken seriously as a football coach after it.”

Tony Adams is partnered up with Katya Jones on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

‘Lure of the sequins’

Nonetheless, at the time Tony spoke to the tabloid – before he knew he was partnered with Katya – he was itching to get going.

He added: ‘To say I’m excited is an understatement.

I was concerned about not being taken seriously as a football coach after it.

“The lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for Strictly soft shoes.”

The salsa may be appealing to Tony but his first tango didn’t quite call out to the judges.

His first performance saw him rock bottom of the week one scoreboard.

But a defender of his stature will always be looking to improve their footwork!

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday October 1 at 6.30pm. The first results show airs on Sunday October 2 at 7.15pm.

