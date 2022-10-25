Strictly star Tony Adams has been dealt a blow after he was found to have breached some crucial BBC guidelines.

The ex-England player was seen wearing two items from his Tony Adams clothing collection during Saturday night’s show.

According to reports, this breaches the BBC’s rules against advertising which are notoriously strict.

Tony should have covered his brand logo while filming footage which went on to be seen by nearly nine million Brits.

Tony Adams wore his clothing brand on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Tony Adams breaks BBC guidelines

A source told The Sun: “He was just dancing in clothes he feels comfortable in, which just happened to be part of his collection.

Strictly bosses are going to have a word with him and ensure he’s in line with their rules for this weekend’s show.

It’s thought that the BBC will give Tony, who launched his clothing brand in 2019, a grilling so he knows to be more careful this weekend.

“Strictly bosses are going to have a word with him and ensure he’s in line with their rules for this weekend’s show,” they claimed.

ED! reached out to the BBC but the broadcaster declined to comment.

Bottom of the leaderboard

Meanwhile, Tony found himself bottom of the pack yet again over the weekend.

However, despite this, he managed to avoid the dreaded bottom two yet again.

Head judge Shirley Ballas praised him, saying: “I love you dearly. Keep going because you’re what the show is all about.”

Elsewhere, sharing a snap of her and Tony following Sunday’s results, Katya said: “Thank you so much, everyone! I can reassure you that we are doing nothing less [than] working our butts off and learning, learning, learning.

“Not every week comes out as perfect as we rehearse, fears and nerves still show up. But as long as you’re here to support our journey and want to see us dance – we shall keep going and give our everything!”

Tony broke BBC guidelines with his training outfit (Credit: BBC)

Strictly exit for Jayde Adams

In the end, it was comedian Jayde Adams that got the boot from the competition.

When asked about her time on the show, Jayde emotionally told Tess Daly: “This has been the best thing I have ever done in my life. I will carry it to my grave. And it has been an absolute pleasure working with you [Karen] and learning about so much that will go into my own stuff, in my own work.

“You are one of the most gifted people I have ever worked with Karen.

“And everyone on this show said when I had you: ‘You’ve got the best one’ sorry everyone. And I did. You are fantastic and this has been such an honour.”

Struggling to hold back the tears, the comedian added: “Not only have I got to be on Strictly Come Dancing but I got to have Karen Hauer, you are amazing, thank you for everything!”

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs on BBC One, Saturday (October 29).

