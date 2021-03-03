BBC Breakfast viewers threatened to switch off today after they noticed a pretty irritating habit of presenters Louise Minchin and Dan Walker.

Never backwards in coming forwards, Twitter critics were up early today (March 3) as they took aim at the BBC Breakfast presenting pair.

Some even admitted they’d switched off over the irritating habit.

BBC Breakfast viewers admitted they switched off today (Credit: BBC)

What happened with the BBC Breakfast presenters today?

BBC Breakfast viewers most certainly weren’t as chirpy as Dan and Louise today.

In fact, it’s the pair’s giggling antics that have gotten right on viewers’ nerves.

The comments started after dad Mervin appeared on the show to reveal he was walking to the moon and back as part of a charity challenge.

“Dan, what a lovely family you interviewed who are challenged in many ways by their health difficulties and you kept on about the dad ‘sweating’,” said one.

“Not fair… why draw attention to this in a jokey, negative way. I thought you were very mean.”

I see Louise’s giggle speak buttons have been activated this morning.

Another also picked up on Louise’s “giggling”.

“Louise has gone into full giggle speak now with this middle class idiot wanting five minutes of fame.”

Another added: “I see Louise’s giggle speak buttons have been activated this morning.”

Another viewer commented that they thought the “giggle speak buttons” were “stuck in the ON position”.

Viewers have taken exception to Dan and Louise’s giggles (Credit: BBC)

Two rather unflattering nicknames

Viewers also coined a couple of rather unflattering nicknames for the hosts.

One said: “Dopey Dan and Loopy Lou just giggle throughout – no matter how serious the subject.”

They then confirmed that they had decided to switch off as a result of the hosts’ actions.

“Had to turn over,” they confirmed.

“Why does Dopey Dan giggle throughout #BBCBreakfast? How old is he? Eight? Yet the BBC pay him a fortune,” they said.

However, one had the presenters’ backs.

They tweeted: “So we all need to be miserable like you for free?”

