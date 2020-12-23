Today, BBC Breakfast saw Louise Minchin break down in tears over a touching message from families of residents at a care home – and viewers wept along with her.

During Wednesday (December 23) morning’s episode of the BBC One programme, Louise and her co-host Jon Kay shared a heartwarming story with viewers about a care home in Somerset.

Louise Minchin was on BBC Breakfast today with Jon Kay (Credit: BBC)

What happened on BBC Breakfast today to make Louise Minchin cry?

In a bid to keep residents safe during the pandemic, staff had selflessly locked themselves away at the home for three months.

And a tribute from the residents’ families had both Louise and those watching at home in tears.

Choirmaster Daniel McDwyer formed a secret festive choir with them with the help of the care home’s owner.

Families of the care home’s residents sang a tribute for staff (Credit: BBC)

Touching tribute to care home staff’s huge sacrifice

Louise said on BBC Breakfast: “We’ve had to make lots of sacrifices this year to keep our loved ones safe, including staff at a care home in Somerset.

“You might remember, they locked themselves inside for three months to protect their residents.”

They’ve done an amazing thing and they’re saying it on behalf of so many of us.

Jon said: “Well, now the families of those who live there want to thank the staff in time for Christmas.”

It then showed the families singing Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.

Afterwards, Louise choked up as she said: “Do you know what, it’s really been a year, hasn’t it… I can’t really speak.”

She continued: “What’s really touching about that, they’ve done an amazing thing and they’re saying it on behalf of so many of us.”

They revisited the story later in the episode and Louise warned viewers just tuning in that it would be emotional to watch.

BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin struggled to speak as she spoke about the tribute (Credit: BBC)

How did BBC Breakfast viewers react?

On Twitter, a number of viewers felt just as emotional about the tribute.

“Oh my,” said one, with crying-face emojis. “So, so lovely @BBCBreakfast @louiseminchin. So emotional. Merry Christmas to all of our frontline workers and thank you for all you continue to do x #BBCBreakfast #KeyWorkers.”

Another tweeted: “Thanks to @BBCBreakfast for making me cry at 8.30 in the morning with that touching clip of the carol song by the families of the people in the care home.”

A third said: “Crying at the @BBCBreakfast care home choir, so many separated this year, breaks my heart. Missing my family too but we will all be together soon #BBCBreakfast.”

Crying at the @BBCBreakfast care home choir so many seperated this year breaks my heart

“This really made me cry”

In the first lockdown staff at Court House care home moved in to keep Covid out.

