BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty poked fun at her radio co-star this week by pretending to fall asleep on him.

The presenter was recently chatting to Hugh Ferris on Radio 5 Live about their home lives and Naga’s husband, James Haggar.

Naga Munchetty played a joke on her Radio 5 Live co-star (Credit: Splashnews)

What did BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty say on Radio 5 Live?

She also asked fans listening at home how they have managed to keep the lockdown boredom at bay.

Naga told listeners that to mix up their routine, she and her hubby have switched sides on the sofa.

She then asked Hugh what he’s been doing differently.

Read more: Saturday Kitchen viewers call Naga Munchetty ‘annoying’ as she causes chaos live on-air

“Hugh, how have you been mixing up the mundane?” asked Naga.

He replied: “I do like the idea of switching up the sides of the sofa. Particularly for me, because I have a deaf ear.

“If I was to put my wife on the not-normal side, she would very much take that as some sort of insult. That I was not prepared to listen to her for our entire duration on the sofa.

Naga is popular among BBC Breakfast viewers (Image credit: BBC)

“So we tend to stick as we are. But apart from that it has been 11 months of the mundane and trying to mix it up.

“We even tried having a gin and tonic after work on a Friday night but the problem is that so much mixing up has happened that I actually want the mundane again.”

Hugh continued: “The mundane is now the mixing up. The same places on the sofas, completely normal, television on, probably not talking very much and we’re very comfortable in that situation.”

As Hugh went on, Naga began to make a loud snoring noise.

She then joked: “Sorry, let me wake up!”

Thankfully, Hugh saw the funny side and the pair both began to giggle.

Naga disrupted proceedings on Saturday Kitchen (Credit: BBC)

BBC responds to Naga complaints

Naga found herself in hot water last week.

Over 100 people complained about “rude” behaviour from Naga and her co-star Charlie Stayt on Saturday Kitchen.

Read more: Naga Munchetty on Saturday Kitchen: Fans rally round and tell BBC Breakfast star to ‘ignore the haters’

While the episode aired, viewers thought that Naga and Charlie appeared intent on causing as much trouble as possible for Matt.

In response, the BBC said: “Some viewers found the behaviour and comments of the guests this week to be inappropriate and that they were rude to presenter Matt.

“We appreciate the feedback and we shared it with the Saturday Kitchen team.”

What do you think of Naga Munchetty on Radio 5 Live? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.