BBC Breakfast reporter suffers embarrassing wardrobe mishap as she’s pooed on

On BBC Breakfast today, reporter Nina Warhurst suffered an embarrassing wardrobe mishap.

The 41-year-old revealed during her report from a chicken farm in West Yorkshire that one of the birds had pooed on her earlier!

Nina suffered a wardrobe malfunction today (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast today?

During today’s show, Nina was left red-faced after an embarrassing wardrobe blunder during a report this morning.

On this morning’s show, Jon Kay and Sally Nugent discussed how chicken was the latest food ingredient to soar in price.

Nina then appeared via video link from a chicken farm in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire.

Read more: Dan Walker shares glimpse of his ‘new TV home’ at Channel 5 after BBC Breakfast exit

Nina explained that because of the cost of living rising, it’s becoming more expensive to look after and breed chickens.

This is then having a knock-on effect on restaurants. The likes of Nando’s and KFC have already increased their prices.

She explained that this could lead to families going out for meals less due to the rising prices.

Nina and the offending chicken (Credit: BBC)

Nina Warhurst on BBC

It may have sounded like a lot of doom and gloom – but there was one moment of levity during Nina’s report.

Towards the end of the report, Nina was given the opportunity to hold one of the chickens.

The bird behaved while on camera – but its behaviour off-screen was another story.

“Just to say, it’s the first time I’ve held chicks today,” Nina told Sally and Jon.

“But if you were wondering down here if this is toothpaste from this morning… it is not.”

She then pointed out a white mark on her blue coat – a present from one of the chickens.

“Thanks, Nina, for that image,” Sally said as the report ended.

Carol announced her engagement (Credit: BBC)

What else has happened on Breakfast recently?

In other BBC Breakfast-related news, resident weather presenter Carol Kirkwood had some exciting news to share yesterday (Monday, May 23).

The 59-year-old revealed live on air that she had gotten engaged recently.

During the show, Carol was questioned by Sally and Jon about the ring on her engagement finger.

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

“I got engaged, we got engaged when we were on holiday so it’s lovely news and we’re both thrilled,” Carol said.

She then went on to explain that her now-fiancé had proposed to her while they were having a picnic.

“It was lovely, it was very romantic,” she said.

BBC Breakfast airs daily from 6am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.