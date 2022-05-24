Dan Walker smiles ahead of his move to Channel 5
Dan Walker shares glimpse of his ‘new TV home’ at Channel 5 after BBC Breakfast exit

Teased more details about his debut on the other side, too

By Robert Leigh

Dan Walker has given social media fans a look at his new Channel 5 workplace after leaving BBC Breakfast.

The presenter spent his last day on the morning news show’s red sofa after six years last Tuesday (May 17).

But broadcaster Dan is moving on to a new role on a new channel.

And fans of the former Strictly Come Dancing star can’t wait to see him on the box again.

Dan Walker presents his last BBC Breakfast
Dan Walker receives praise during his last BBC Breakfast show (Credit: BBC)

Dan Walker on Channel 5

The 45-year-old gave followers a glimpse of his new gig as he shared a selfie yesterday (Monday May 23) evening.

The black and white snap showed him looking sharp in a suit on the Channel 5 News studio set.

But while Dan gave a shout out to his new colleagues, no one else could be spied in the shot.

He captioned the image: “I had a little look around my new TV home today.

“They all seem lovely at @5_News.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker)

Dan’s followers on both Instagram and Twitter were quick to send him well wishes… but many also wanted to know more about the popular anchor’s job.

Indeed, several wanted to know when they would be able to watch him again.

“What time of day are you on Dan?” enquired one person in the post’s comments section on Instagram.

Dan replied: “On 5, at 5.”

The person who asked the question then responded: “Thanks I’ll get you on 5 at 5, good luck.”

Others also offered their congratulations and wished Dan luck.

“All the best,” wrote one.

“Good luck with your new venture,” added another.

A third said: “Wishing you all the best Dan x.”

“Dan that is brilliant. Congratulations and all the best on Channel 5 news,” gushed yet another person.

Good luck, you’re going to smash it Dan.

And a fifth chipped in: “Good luck, you’re going to smash it Dan.”

Dan’s stylish demeanour was also noticed, with one fan commenting: “Looking very dapper there Mr W.”

Dan Walker holds a 'goodbye' cake ahead of his move to Channel 5
Dan Walker holds a ‘goodbye’ cake ahead of his move to Channel 5 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When will Dan Walker be on Channel 5?

However, more people also wanted to know details about Dan’s debut.

Picking up on Dan’s “On 5, at 5” reply, there were ponderings about what that means.

“Lovely lay in then Dan or is that on at 5am,” chuckled one respondent.

And another asked: “Would that be 5am or 5pm and how long for? And what days or the week? Questions questions and more questions.”

