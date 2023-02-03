BBC Breakfast today (Friday, February 3) saw Naga Munchetty’s appearance become a topic of discussion with viewers.

Viewers of the show were blown away by the presenter’s outfit, with viewers all having the same thing to say about it.

Naga looked smart on today’s show (Credit: BBC)

Naga Munchetty outfit on BBC Breakfast today

Today’s edition of BBC Breakfast saw Naga and Charlie Stayt return to host the show.

However, it wasn’t them hosting the show that got viewers talking, it was Naga’s outfit.

The 47-year-old always has a great outfit on while hosting BBC Breakfast – and today’s choice of outfit was no different.

This morning, the London-born presenter was rocking a navy double-breasted suit on the show.

It’s safe to say that viewers were big fans of what they were seeing.

Naga’s outfit went down a treat (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast today viewers praise Naga’s outfit

Many a viewer took to Twitter to gush over Naga’s outfit.

“ Loving @TVNaga01’s double-breasted get-up this morning,” one viewer tweeted.

“Naga is my style guru. Always looks amazing,” another said.

“She has a fantastic wardrobe,” a third gushed.

“Snappy dresser our Naga,” another viewer wrote.

However, not everyone was a fan of Naga’s outfit of choice on today’s show.

“Naga what are you wearing!!” one seemingly horrified fan tweeted.

Nina and Sally got emotional on the show last week (Credit: BBC)

Nina and Sally fight back tears as they discuss late co-star

In other Breakfast-related news, Sally Nugent and Nina Warhurst were forced to fight back tears as they discussed their late co-star, Bill Turnbull.

During last week’s edition of the show (January 25), Sally and Nina spoke about their memories of Bill.

“What a man. What a great man, would have been his birthday today,” Sally said.

Nina then asked Sally if she had any good memories of working with Bill.

“Yes, he’s just brilliant to work with. Brilliant to know,” she said.

“Very, very kind, very, very wise and as we saw in that piece there, really private, so for him to talk about his health was a really big deal, that’s how important it was to him,” she said.

“We really miss him.”

BBC Breakfast airs daily from 6am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

