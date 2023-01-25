BBC Breakfast presenters Sally Nugent and Nina Wadhurst
BBC Breakfast presenters Sally Nugent and Nina Wadhurst fight back tears over death of ‘brilliant’ colleague

It's Bill Turnbull's birthday today

By Nancy Brown

BBC Breakfast presenters Sally Nugent and Nina Wadhurst appeared to fight back tears on the show today (January 25) after welcoming Bill Turnbull‘s daughter to the show.

Bill died last year after being diagnosed with prostate cancer and Flora appeared on the show on what would’ve been her dad’s 67th birthday.

She’s training to run the London Marathon in memory of him and, after speaking about her grief, Sally and Nina got emotional as they shared theirs.

BBC Breakfast presenters fight back tears

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Flora said: “Losing dad was obviously such a big thing for us and our family.

“I think first of all I wanted to have a purpose this year, and to remember Dad in the most purposeful way possible.

What a man. What a great man, would have been his birthday today.

“This felt like I could pay tribute to him in a way that was personal to him, because he ran the marathon a few times, and also to highlight this cause for Prostate Cancer UK.”

Sally and Nina then discussed their colleague, who they described as a “great man”.

Sally looked to be feeling particularly emotional during the discussion.

“What a man. What a great man, would have been his birthday today,” she said.

Sally Nugent wearing pink on BBC Breakfast
Sally Nugent said she had fond memories of Bill (Credit: BBC)

‘Brilliant to work with’

Nina asked if Sally had good memories of working with Bill, to which she replied: “Yes, he’s just brilliant to work with. Brilliant to know.

“Very, very kind, very, very wise and as we saw in that piece there, really private, so for him to talk about his health was a really big deal, that’s how important it was to him.”

Nina added that Bill was also “a brilliant dad”.

Sally sadly concluded: “We really miss him.”

Bill Turnbull in a suit and red tie waving to cameras outside
TV favourite Bill died last year (Credit: Splash News)

Bill’s death

TV favourite Bill was just 66 years old when he died.

At the time, his family said: “Bill will be remembered by many as a remarkable broadcaster who brought warmth and humour into people’s homes.”

