BBC star Bill Turnbull passed away last year after a five-year-long battle with prostate cancer.

Now, his daughter, Flora Turnbull, has made a heartbreaking confession about her father’s battle with the disease, revealing he would be “moved” by the impact he made during his life.

Daughter of BBC star Bill Turnbull talks dad’s cancer battle

Last year saw Bill pass away aged 66.

The former BBC Breakfast host had been battling prostrate cancer after being diagnosed in November 2017.

Less than a year later, his daughter, Flora, 31, will be running the London Marathon this year for Prostate Cancer UK in memory of her father.

In an interview with The Mirror, Flora spoke about Bill‘s battle with cancer, as well as life without him.

She said that when Bill learned he had cancer and had between three to 10 years to live, he thought he could live to see 10 as he was an “optimist”.

Flora then went on to talk about how her wedding in 2020 was the last time Bill was “properly himself”.

Flora Turnbull talks impact made by BBC star Bill Turnbull

Following Bill’s death, Prostate Cancer UK reported a huge spike in people seeking information about the disease.

The charity reported that 61,000 people completed the charity’s Risk Checker page – which was up by 2,500%. 11,000 more people visited the charity’s homepage and specialist nurses saw a 132% increase in calls.

“After the shock and sadness of losing someone, of going through that experience with them as they die, it was so lovely to hear how he’d affected people’s lives,” Flora said of the BBC Breakfast star.

It was so lovely to hear how he’d affected people’s lives

“Especially people who said, ‘I heard your dad talking about it, I got checked and got this sorted before it became something that could have killed me as well’,” she continued.

“Dad was such a modest person but I think he would have been so moved by that, to know the impact that he had,” she added.

Charlotte Hawkins emotional over her ‘dear friend’ Bill

Bill was a topic of discussion on Loose Women recently.

Last week saw Charlotte Hawkins – who worked with Bill on GMB – appear on the show to talk about running a marathon over the course of a month for her “dear friend”.

The interview proved to be an emotional one.

“He was such a special person. He was lovely to work alongside,” she said.

She then continued, saying: “He was a brilliant broadcaster. He was a generous presenter to work with, he knew his stuff inside out.”

Becoming emotional, Charlotte continued, saying: “Oh, I’m going to get upset now. But anyway, we lost him and he, he wasn’t able to come back and it’s just so sad.

“I know he would want me to continue to spread this important message.”

