BBC Breakfast sparks backlash for ‘causing panic’ with segment today

BBC Breakfast today sparked backlash for ‘causing panic’ with a segment on egg-shortages.

Many viewers accused the programme of “scare-mongering”. They also accused the show of attempting to spark “panic-buying”.

What happened on BBC Breakfast today?

Today’s edition of BBC Breakfast saw the programme examine the egg-shortages currently blighting the country.

Presenting the report, Naga Munchetty said: “So, there is a shortage of eggs on our supermarket shelves and we are being told it is only temporary that’s according to the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs secretary Therese Coffey.”

“It follows a decision by Asda and Lidl to limit the number of eggs customers can buy after supplies were affected by the outbreak of Avian flu,” Charlie Stayt continued.

During the report, egg suppliers cited the rising prices of feed and fuel as some of their main concerns.

This is, of course, on top of the 113 confirmed cases of Avian flu that have happened since the start of October.

However, it’s not all bad news.

“We are not running out of eggs,” the British Retail Consortium said during the report.

Viewers slam egg-shortage report on BBC Breakfast today

Despite the importance of the report, some viewers weren’t happy at all.

Many argued that the report was fear-mongering and could incite panic and panic-buying.

“As the National Broadcaster one day they should be held to account for causing panic, shortages and scaremongering, since 2020,” one viewer tweeted.

“Egg rationing… what a load of [poo emoji], it’s just to cause panic buying and raise prices! You can stick your eggs up your [bleep]!” another ranted.

“#BBCBreakfast creating panic buying of… eggs. Ffs, be responsible,” a third wrote.

“1st petrol then electricity now eggs, anything else we could potentially run out of? Stop spreading [bleep],” another said.

“Media whipping up egg shortages saga and panicking idiots to run out to buy eggs they don’t even need,” a fifth tweeted.

Naga Munchetty slammed

Earlier this week, Naga interviewed former First Lady of the US, Michelle Obama.

During the interview, Michelle spoke about her husband’s stint as president, family life, and her new book.

Towards the end of the interview, Naga hit Michelle with some quick-fire questions. One in particular proved pretty bizarre.

“Finally, the most important and politically astute question you will be asked in your lifetime…toilet roll,” she said.

“Your parents fought over whether the toilet roll should go over or under the toilet roll holder. Your mother stood down, to go under. Give us an insight into the Obama household – over or under?”

“I do reveal this in the book. If I wanted to leave a cliffhanger I would tell people to buy the book to find out,” Michelle joked.

“But I won’t be so cruel,” she continued. “We are an over family.”

Viewers were divided over the interview, but many defended Naga.

One said: “Forever in awe of this lady Naga. Great piece. What a queen.”

Another gushed: “It was a lovely interview, looking forward to watching the whole thing.”

