Naga Munchetty, Michelle Obama on BBC Breakfast today
TV

Naga Munchetty slammed for ‘bizarre’ question during interview with ‘icon’

Naga was asking the important questions today

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

BBC Breakfast today (Tuesday, November 15) saw Naga Munchetty interview a global icon.

However, a bizarre question saw the 47-year-old come under fire from viewers, with some slamming her for asking a seemingly unprofessional question.

Naga Munchetty speaking to Michelle Obama via video link on BBC breakfast today
Naga spoke to the former First Lady on this morning’s show (Credit: BBC)

Naga Muchetty’s interview on BBC Breakfast today

Today’s edition of BBC Breakfast saw Naga interview a global icon in the form of Michelle Obama.

Naga was speaking to the former First Lady of the US over video link.

Mrs. Obama was speaking to Naga about her husband’s time as President, family life, and her new book – The Light We Carry.

The interview went on for a good 10 minutes and was concluded with Naga asking the former First Lady some quickfire questions.

“Finally, the most important and politically astute question you will be asked in your lifetime…toilet roll,” she said.

“Your parents fought over whether the toilet roll should go over or under the toilet roll holder. Your mother stood down, to go under. Give us an insight into the Obama household – over or under?” Naga asked.

“I do reveal this in the book,” Michelle said. “If I wanted to leave a cliffhanger I would tell people to buy the book to find out.”

“But I won’t be so cruel,” she continued. “We are an over family.”

Michelle Obama on BBC Breakfast today
Michelle Obama was asked some of life’s big questions during the interview (Credit: BBC)

Viewers slam Naga

Some viewers weren’t impressed with Naga’s toilet roll question and took to Twitter to slam the star.

Naga Munchetty asking Michelle Obama about bog roll….kill me now. #BBCBreakfast [Bleeping] painful,” one viewer wrote. 

“I’ve got so many questions about this bizarre, fawning Naga Munchetty BBC interview with Michelle Obama I dont even know where to start,” another tweeted.

Probably one of the worst interviews of all time @TVNaga01 @BBCBreakfast,” a third ranted. 

“Couldn’t you have managed something slightly more professional than asking Michelle Obama about toilet roll?” another wrote.

“She did, it was a great interview imo,” one viewer who wasn’t out to slam Naga replied.

Jon Kay, Sally Nugent on BBC Breakfast today
Jon and Sally were loving Naga’s final question (Credit: BBC)

Jon and Sally poke fun

Sally Nugent and Jon Kay could be seen grinning once the interview ended.

They too took the opportunity to discuss Naga’s question, but in a far more lighthearted way than some of the unimpressed viewers on Twitter.

“We ask the important questions here on this programme,” Sally said.

“Are you an ‘over’ family?” Jon asked his co-host.

“Don’t think I’ve ever thought about it,” Sally muttered, smirking.

“I don’t think I have either,” Jon laughed. “I don’t think I’ve ever noticed,” Sally chuckled.

“Naga so wanted to play golf with her, didn’t she?” Jon said. “She did!” Sally said.

“She was so up for a round of golf with Michelle. Lovely interview,” Jon continued.

Read more: BBC Breakfast: Naga Munchetty leaves Charlie Stayt squirming with personal question

BBC Breakfast airs daily from 6am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Donald Trump replacing Barack after US election 'still hurts', says Michelle Obama - BBC News

