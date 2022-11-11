BBC Breakfast today (Friday, November 11) saw Naga Munchetty make Charlie Stayt squirm with a personal question.

Both Naga and Charlie were back on the red sofa this morning after being absent from the show yesterday (Thursday, November 10).

Charlie and Naga returned to the show today (Credit: BBC)

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt on BBC Breakfast today

Today’s edition of BBC Breakfast saw Charlie and Naga return to front the show.

The duo were absent from Breakfast yesterday – with Sally Nugent and Nina Warhurst stepping in to co-host the show.

Naga and Charlie started the show by looking at some of the day’s biggest stories.

They also looked at some interesting items featured in today’s newspapers.

Kicking off one news story, Naga turned to her co-star and asked: “How flexible are you?”

Shuffling his papers awkwardly, Charlie asked: “What’s the story?”

“Physically flexible?” Naga asked, ignoring him. Charlie, however, was reluctant to answer, once again asking what the story was about.

“It’s a very simple question, Charlie,” Naga then said, still not giving anything away.

“It’s not like going into anything too personal. Are you flexible?” she pressed.

Naga was on the wind up today (Credit: BBC)

Naga has Charlie squirming on BBC Breakfast

Charlie still wasn’t going to answer Naga’s question though.

“Let’s see the picture,” he said.

Naga, giggling, then showed Charlie a picture of Liberty Barros, aka the world’s most flexible girl.

“Are you that flexible?” she asked. “No? You just shook your head.”

Liberty, 14, set the world record for the most number of repetitions of the most flexible backbend movement in the world.

“In that position, she walked 20 meters, so bent backward holding her knees and she did it in 22.53 seconds and she set a new Guinness World Record,” Naga explained.

“It takes you a little while to kind of work out the picture, doesn’t it? As in what’s facing each direction,” Charlie said.

Naga then advised viewers not to try doing Liberty’s trick at home.

Charlie was slammed last week (Credit: BBC)

Charlie Stayt slammed

Last week saw Charlie get slammed by viewers for his “unprofessional habit” while interviewing an MP.

During a chat with Chris Philp, Charlie questioned the MP’s credentials.

During the debate, which concerned the current migrant crisis, Charlie asked: “Why, Mr Philp, are we not able to speak to the Home Secretary today?”

“Well, I think Robert Jenrick, the immigration minister, did a media round earlier this week,” Philp replied.

He then went on to say that the Home Secretary was in parliament “a few days ago”.

“No. I’m asking why we can’t speak to her today, why can we not speak to her?” Charlie pressed.

“As you mentioned, you are the policing minister. Are you new to that role? Is it 10 days into that job?” he then asked.

Charlie then went on to question Philp’s credentials. Viewers weren’t impressed.

“Classic again today with Chris Philp (policing minister) why did Charlie Stayt repeatedly talk over him when he didn’t want to hear certain things he had to say,” one viewer wrote.

“Charlie you’re a rude ignorant unprofessional [bleep]!!! The soon the BBC is defunded the better!!!” another ranted.

