BBC Breakfast fans call out Charlie Stayt’s habit as ‘unprofessional’ behaviour towards guest slammed

BBC Breakfast today (Friday, November 4) saw viewers call out Charlie Stayt for his “unprofessional” behaviour towards a guest during this morning’s show.

The 60-year-old was accused by some viewers of talking over the guest and not allowing them to speak – something they quickly tired of.

Charlie interviewed Chris Philp on the show today (Credit: BBC)

Charlie Stayt’s interview on BBC Breakfast today

Today’s edition of BBC Breakfast saw Charlie speak to Policing Minister Chris Philp.

Mr. Philp was on the show to discuss the current migrant crisis. At one point during the interview, Mr. Philp commented on migrants who aren’t fleeing warzones making crossings.

He said: “We’ve got to take action to stop these crossings by working with the French government and by looking at reforming the way that some international treaties are getting interpreted domestically in the UK.

“We can’t have these mass-scale illegal entries, it stops us looking after people genuinely in need.”

Charlie, however, was more interested in finding out why he was speaking to Mr. Philp and not the home secretary.

“Why, Mr. Philp, are we not able to speak to the home secretary today, given that she visited the site yesterday?” he asked.

“Well, I think Robert Jenrick, the immigration minister, did a media round earlier this week,” Mr. Philp replied.

Mr. Philp was interviewed on the show today (Credit: BBC)

Charlie interviews Chris Philp

Mr. Philp then went on to explain that he is the policing minister.

“The home secretary was in parliament just a few days ago…,” he began, but Charlie interrupted.

“No. I’m asking why we can’t speak to her today, why can we not speak to her?” he asked.

“Because she is front and centre of this, and has she briefed you on what she discovered?” he continued.

“You work in her department. Do you know what she saw?” he asked.

Mr. Philp then confessed that he hasn’t spoken to the Home Secretary in the last 24 hours.

“As you mentioned, you are the policing minister. Are you new to that role? Is it 10 days into that job?” Charlie then asked.

He then asked Mr. Philp what his credentials are for being policing minister.

Viewers slammed Charlie for his behaviour (Credit: BBC)

Charlie slammed by viewers of BBC Breakfast today

Viewers weren’t impressed with Charlie, with many unhappy at the fact that he’d kept on interrupting Mr. Philp during the interview.

Some took to Twitter to slam the BBC Breakfast host.

“@BBCBreakfast when inviting guests on, give them decency and let them speak rather than as usual talk over them,” one viewer tweeted.

“Classic again today with Chris Philp (policing minister) why did Charlie Stayt repeatedly talk over him when he didn’t want to hear certain things he had to say.”

“Charlie you’re a rude ignorant unprofessional [bleep]!!! The soon the BBC is defunded the better!!!” another viewer ranted.

“Just listened to the Policing Minister on BBC. He was very good and wasn’t intimidated by Tweedledum and Tweedledee!! Why does Charlie ask permission to ask a question all the time… ‘If I may’. So unprofessional,” a third wrote.

Not everyone was against Charlie though.

“I love Charlie! Never gives in to the idiotic MPs trying to divert answering,” one viewer tweeted.

Another wrote: “Respect Charlie Stayt on #BBCBreakfast. You did well interviewing Chris.”

“Killer question by Charlie, ‘what are your credentials to be policing minister,'” a third added. “My dog knows more.”

