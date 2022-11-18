BBC Breakfast fans rally around Naga Munchetty as she’s forced off show leaving Charlie hosting alone

BBC Breakfast today saw Charlie Stayt forced to host on his own as his co-star, Naga Munchetty, was forced off the show with illness.

Fans rallied around Naga upon learning that she’d left the red sofa, whilst others showed their support for Charlie as he fronted the show solo.

Charlie was forced to interview guests alone today (Credit: BBC)

What happened on BBC Breakfast today?

Today’s edition of BBC Breakfast saw a major presenting shake-up take place during the show.

Less than half an hour into the show and Charlie was forced to present on his own after Naga was forced off the red sofa.

Naga and Charlie began the show together, however it was clear from the off that Naga was struggling with her voice.

Less than 30 minutes in, however, and Naga was forced to leave the sofa.

“You may have noticed this morning, Naga has just stepped away from the sofa for a minute with a slight struggle with her voice,” Charlie explained.

“We’ll see how that works out, time now is 6.20am,” he continued.

Unfortunately, Naga didn’t return for the remainder of the show, meaning Charlie had to front it on his own.

Naga didn’t return for the rest of the show (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast today viewers show their support

Noticing that Naga was struggling with her voice, a number of viewers took to Twitter to send their best wishes to the star.

“Get well soon Naga,” one viewer tweeted.

“Hope you get well soon,” another tweeted Naga.

“Hope Naga is OK,” a third wrote.

Other viewers sent their support to Charlie – especially when live link from Doha, Qatar, went down mid interview.

“I hope Charlie is on double pay today,” one viewer tweeted.

“@BBCBreakfast keep on going Charlie! Clearly a testing morning with Naga losing her voice and the loss of audio in Doha! Oh the joys of live broadcasting,” another said.

Naga and Charlie were slammed by viewers (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast slammed for ‘fear mongering’

Yesterday saw BBC Breakfast come under fire for allegedly inciting panic thanks to one of its reports.

The report in question was about the current egg-shortages, with are being blamed on Avian flu and the rising cost of power and chicken feed.

However, the British Retail Consortium assured viewers: “We are not running out of eggs.”

However, viewers still weren’t happy, with many calling for the show to be “responsible”.

“#BBCBreakfast creating panic buying of… eggs. Ffs, be responsible,” one viewer tweeted.

“Egg rationing… what a load of [poo emoji], it’s just to cause panic buying and raise prices! You can stick your eggs up your [bleep]!” another wrote.

“Media whipping up egg shortages saga and panicking idiots to run out to buy eggs they don’t even need,” a third ranted.

