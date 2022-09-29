BBC Breakfast viewers slam Charlie Stayt over behaviour during ‘car crash’ interview

BBC Breakfast viewers today lashed out at Charlie Stayt over a “car crash” interview on the show.

MP Chris Philp appeared on BBC Breakfast to discuss calls to overturn its mini-budget plans following the current economic downturn in the UK.

Sadly, the interview between the Conservative MP and presenter Charlie Stayt quickly became heated.

Charlie grew frustrated and cut the MP off mid-sentence multiple times during the chat.

“On reflection now, do you think that there was anything wrong in the Chancellor’s mini-budget?” Charlie asked the politician.

Chris then replied, saying: “No one’s perfect, and we’re obviously navigating very difficult international financial situations.”

However, that wasn’t good enough for the BBC presenter, and he interrupted saying the response “was not sufficient”.

Some BBC Breakfast viewers today were not happy with Charlie (Credit: BBC)

“I’m going to interrupt you there,” he continued. “My question was very clear.”

As a result, numerous BBC Breakfast viewers rushed to social media to slam BBC star Charlie for “wasting” viewers’ time.

“Rubbish interview… Charlie Stayt doesn’t ask questions, he fires lengthy statements, doesn’t get an answer then interrupts. No outcome, just hot air and a waste of everyone’s time…,” ranted one viewer.

A second viewer tweeted: “I think Charlie Stayt is normally pretty good interviewing various MPs on @BBCBreakfast. Today he really let @CPhilpOfficial off the hook. Letting him ramble about ‘global issues’ instead of nailing him on the #MiniBudget. Shame.”

“We don’t want Charlie Stayt interrupting all the minister’s questions. We want to hear the minister. Stop interrupting him,” complained another.

A fourth viewer agreed, saying: “It would help if Charlie Stayt let the minister speak and not interrupt him.”

Charlie interviewed an MP on BBC Breakfast today (Credit: BBC)

“#BBCBreakfast another car crash interview for Chris ‘I’ve been as clear as I can’ Philp. What clueless twaddle and what a shame that his actions affect people’s lives,” insisted a fifth BBC viewer.

Despite the criticism from some, others praised Charlie as one tweeted: “Well done Charlie. You TRIED to make him accountable for the Government as he is the lamb to the slaughter the Gov has put forward.”

Another wrote: “How low can the pound go after Chris Philps car crash interview? Good questions Charlie.”

What else happened in the interview?

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the awkward interview, Charlie went on to add: “Can I ask you, if you like a more obvious question, which is there will be people watching this morning, listening to you in your role of chief secretary to the treasury, who are worried, they might be scared about what’s going on in the economy – how can you reassure them?”

The MP then replied saying that plans are being made: “We understand, I understand, the government understands that people are anxious.”

It’s not the first time that Charlie has had an awkward interview with an MP.

Earlier this year, former I’m A Celebrity contestant Nadine Dorries, 64, came in for widespread ridicule on social media when asked about Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Nadine, who was Secretary of State for Culture, was mocked by those watching at home after she became hostile when Charlie asked if she had been in communication with the PM.

