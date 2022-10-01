BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty was “told off” by bosses today following an “awkward” exchange with Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt.

Naga was hosting the show with co-star Charle Stayt when they crossed over to Saturday Kitchen.

And, during the handover, Naga made a playful dig at the chef.

Of course, avid viewers of the show will remember Naga came under fire for a previous appearance on Matt’s show, with viewers calling out her behaviour.

Charlie Stayt commented that things got ‘awkward’ with Naga and Matt on BBC Breakfast today (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty makes jibe at Matt Tebbutt

Naga and Charlie crossed to Matt to find out which guests he had appearing on Saturday Kitchen today (October 1).

It came just after a weather forecast from Matt Taylor, so Naga said: “From one Matt to another. We’re with you until 10 o’clock – that’s when Matt Tebbutt takes over in the Saturday Kitchen.”

Naga smiled and asked the chef: “Good morning, how are you?”

He replied: “That last Matt really scared me because I thought I had a minute and a half, and I was on my phone texting my friend and I nearly dropped it.”

Naga then: “He’s really scary generally so it was the right sentiment.”

Teasing her, Tebbutt then asked: “Do you have any favourite Matts?”

Deadpan, she immediately responded: “Matt Taylor.”

The shocked TV chef replied: “Brilliant.”

Matt Tebbutt was shocked as Naga made a jibe at his expense (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast: Naga and Charlie ‘told off’

Matt then introduced his guests – Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith and choir master Gareth Malone.

Charlie Stayt then piped up, claiming that the encounter was a little “awkward”.

He said: “Do you want a bit more time? Do you want a bit more? Does it make it more awkward?”

Matt replied and said: “Yeah, why not. What shall we chat about?”

Charlie replied that he “didn’t know”. He then added: “I just thought it was all feeling a little bit awkward – I don’t know how it is from there, is it feeling a bit awkward?”

Matt laughed and admitted: “It’s not awkward.”

He then poked fun at the BBC Breakfast presenters, pointing out that the live cross was somewhat longer than usual.

I just thought it was all feeling a little bit awkward – I don’t know how it is from there, is it feeling a bit awkward?

“Have you lost an item because you seem to be filling?” he asked.

Naga dismissed his claims then revealed that she’d been “told off” by her bosses.

“No we haven’t, we’re actually being told off in our ears to move on, so enough of you,” she said.

Matt on Naga’s ‘sharp tone’

Matt has spoken previously about his relationship with Naga.

And, although he insisted she’s “really good fun”, he did admit she has a “sharp tone”.

“She is really, really good fun. I met her once in actual life when I made BBC Breakfast many years ago,” he told the Express.

“She’s got this particular form of banter. I love her sort of sharp tone. I love that she doesn’t take any crap, basically,” he added.

Naga Munchetty and her chaotic Saturday Kitchen appearance

Of course, Saturday Kitchen viewers will remember the now infamous episode that Naga appeared on.

During the show, viewers took to Twitter to call out her behaviour.

Some even branded her “annoying” and accused her of causing chaos on air.

Read more: Naga Munchetty attends Bill Turnbull’s funeral

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and join the debate.