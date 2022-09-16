BBC star Bill Turnbull’s funeral takes place as Susanna Reid and Naga Munchetty attend

The funeral of BBC Breakfast host Bill Turnbull took place this afternoon (Friday September 16). Family, friends and famous faces were all in attendance.

The broadcaster sadly passed away last month after being diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer five years ago.

Fellow broadcasters including Sian Williams, Susanna Reid, Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt travelled to Suffolk to pay their respects.

Bill sadly died last month aged 66 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bill Turnbull funeral

The private ceremony took place at the Holy Trinity church in Blythburgh.

Sian spoke to PA News Agency.

She said: “I think it is a day of sadness and reflection, and I hope sometime today there will be time for celebrate his life because he was a great friend and a great man.”

The presenter continued: “He has so many different connections to so many different people who cherish him that I hope we can have that time together where we can share those memories.

“I wish he were able to understand how much he was valued and I think it is incredible, the number of people here, who just wanted to come and celebrate and pay their respects to him.”

Bill Turnbull died last month(Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bill Turnbull’s passing

A representative for Bill confirmed his passing last month.

A statement read: “Bill was diagnosed in 2017 and has had outstanding medical care from the Royal Marsden and Ipswich Hospitals, St Elizabeth Hospice and his GP.

“He was resolutely positive and was hugely buoyed by the support he received from friends, colleagues, and messages from people wishing him luck. It was a great comfort to Bill that so many more men are now testing earlier for this disease.

“He was resolutely positive and was hugely buoyed by the support he received from friends, colleagues, and messages from people wishing him luck. It was a great comfort to Bill that so many more men are now testing earlier for this disease.”

Following his death, Susanna paid tribute to Bill saying on social media: “Bill was the kindest, funniest, most generous man in the business. I feel lucky to have worked with him and he taught me everything.

“But above all, he was devoted to his family and I am heartbroken for them.”

Sian Williams paid tribute to her friend, Bill Turnbull (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What cancer did Bill Turnbull have?

The star was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017, and often gave public updates on his terminal diagnosis.

In 2001, Turnbull joined the BBC Breakfast team, and remained in the position for 15 years.

As well as his work on the show, he took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2005, placing sixth alongside pro Karen Hardy.

Read more: Bill Turnbull’s emotional confession over ‘shouting’ at his cancer during illness

In 2013, he joined the presenting team for Songs of Praise.

He told fans of his illness in 2018, a year after receiving his diagnosis. Bill was 66 when he died.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.