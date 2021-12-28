luxmy gopal bbc breakfast
BBC Breakfast fans thrilled as Luxmy Gopal replaces Sally Nugent today

Strictly star Dan wasn't forced to present alone today

By Joshua Haigh

BBC Breakfast viewers were happy to see Luxmy Gopal on the programme today (December 28).

The presenter joined Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker on the iconic red sofa to present the day’s news.

It marked a change in routine for viewers, however.

Dan usually presents the programme between Monday and Wednesday with Sally Nugent.

However, on Tuesday, Sally was replaced with Luxmy.

As a result, viewers rushed to Twitter to share their surprise at the line-up change.

Luxmy Gopal appeared alongside Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Adil Ray makes awkward dig at Strictly star Dan Walker live on GMB today

BBC Breakfast viewers call for Luxmy Gopal to appear full-time

Some even suggested that the BBC should consider making Luxmy a permanent fixture on the sofa.

“You look awesome this morning Luxmy, wish you were a permanent fixture on the sofa,” said one viewer.

A second said: “The first time to see Luxmy and what a pleasure it has been. I feel ready for the day. She should be a regular on @bbcBreakfast.”

“A real treat to see you back on the Breakfast sofa, Luxmy,” tweeted a third.

Are you going to be joining Dan on a regular basis? Hope so.

A fourth entertained fan said: “I had to look twice… Nice start to our day. Are you going to be joining Dan on a regular basis? Hope so.”

Another told Luxmy: “Good morning and you are so good at your job a real professional reporter well done on the show today.

“And it is an absolute treat to see you on TV too you are absolutely beautiful, pretty and gorgeous too.”

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker became a hit with viewers this year on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Strictly fans gush over Dan Walker’s touching gift to professional partner Nadiya

Meanwhile, another replied: “Great to see you back!”

What has Dan Walker been up to?

Viewers were happy to see Dan had a pal by his side today after he presented the show on Monday alone.

Taking to Twitter at the time, he made reference to his solo appearance.

He said: “I’m a lonesome cowboy on the @BBCBreakfast sofa and am working my way through some mince pies and miniature heroes.”

However, he seemed markedly in higher spirits today, tweeting: “I’ve got a friend this morning.”

