Strictly Come Dancing couple Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova may not have won the show, but they’ve won fans over with their touching friendship.

The BBC Breakfast presenter gifted professional dancer Nadiya with a touching present this Christmas – a bespoke piece of artwork to celebrate their time on the BBC One show.

The quirky piece of art features memories from their dances as well as highlighting bits of Sheffield that Nadiya loved.

Sharing the gift on his Instagram, 44-year-old Dan wrote: “Lots of people have asked me if I got my Professional Partner @nadiyabychkova a present for the end of #Strictly and or Christmas.

“The answer is ‘yes’ and this was it… a gorgeous commission from the brilliant Sheffield artist @alanpenningtonart.”

He continued: “He’s managed to capture all the things which made Strictly so special this year and all the things Nadiya loved about Sheffield.

“Thanks Alan and Merry Christmas partner.”

The bespoke piece of art features dancing moments including the infamous lobsters, as well as funny moments that Nadiya enjoyed in Sheffield. The cartoon artwork also features Dan and Nadiya dancing front and centre of the sweet gift.

Dan and Nadiya left before the semi-finals (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly fans think of Dan Walker’s Christmas gift?

Fans of the dancing pair were touched to see such a thoughtful gift. On Dan’s Instagram, fans of the show as well as other professionals commented on the sweet gesture.

2020 winner Oti Mabuse wrote: “You’re so kind.”

Fellow BBC presenter Sally Nugent commented: “Brilliant.”

Fans were quick to comment on the gift too. One fan commented: “That’s brilliant absolutely fabulous!!”

Another shared: “Such a beautiful illustration! Happy festive season to you all”

A third wrote: “Just perfect!!! That’s your journey captured to perfection!”

Fans gushed over Dan’s artwork for Nadiya (Credit: BBC – Photographer: Ray Burmiston)

What did Strictly’s Nadiya think of her Christmas present?

Strictly professional Nadiya wrote: “Partner, you are THE BEST. It’s a perfect gift. THANK YOU so much! Merry Christmas partner you to and your beautiful family.”

Dan replied: “Pleasure partner.”

The pair missed out on a place in the semi-finals after landing in the bottom two alongside AJ Odudu.

Whilst Dan’s dancing didn’t win over the judges every week, partner Nadiya praised him on his efforts and their friendship.

Speaking on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, she said: “I loved teaching him but at the same time, I learned so much from him.

“You gave me confidence in front of the camera. You managed to create an environment for me where I felt safe.

“I felt free to be myself for the first time and your friendship gave me wings to fly again.”

