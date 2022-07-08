BBC Breakfast has finally announced who will replace Dan Walker on the show and viewers are delighted.

Dan left his role at the BBC for a new job at Channel 5, hosting its 5 News show.

Now, BBC Breakfast has confirmed regular presenter Jon Kay will be taking over Dan’s spot.

Dan Walker’s replacement on BBC Breakfast

In a statement Jon has said he’s “over the moon” to become the new regular BBC Breakfast host.

He said: “I’m over the moon to become the new regular presenter of BBC Breakfast and I’m looking forward to bringing our brilliant viewers the very latest news each morning alongside my good friend Sally [Nugent] and the rest of the team.”

He added: “Sitting on the famous red sofa is a real privilege while covering the stories and issues that matter to our audience – home and abroad.”

Meanwhile, BBC Breakfast editor Richard Frediani said: “Jon is a brilliant broadcaster who can turn his hand to hard-hitting news stories, celebrity interviews and everything in between.

“Already a member of the BBC Breakfast family, we are thrilled to have him join the team as a regular presenter.”

Brilliant news. Congratulations @jonkay01 Great bloke, top presenter and much loved by the #BBCBreakfast team 👏🏻 https://t.co/402a3mKtF0 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 8, 2022

Dan Walker on Twitter

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Dan also broke his silence on his replacement.

On Twitter, he tweeted about the news saying: “Brilliant news. Congratulations @jonkay01.

“Great bloke, top presenter and much loved by the #BBCBreakfast team.”

Fans are delighted over the news as one tweeted today: “Brilliant news Jon. I’ve been really enjoying the change of tone you’ve brought.”

Another gushed: “Congratulations @jonkay01. Couldn’t have imagined that role going to anyone else.”

A third wrote: “Well done, enjoyed watching you fill the big boots @mrdanwalker left behind, but you are doing great!!”

Meanwhile, many of his BBC pals have congratulated him.

Victoria Derbyshire said: “Well done Jon!”

Sally Nugent added: “Brilliant news.”

