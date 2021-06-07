Dan Walker apologised to his BBC Breakfast guest after he made a royal gaffe on today’s show (Monday June 7).

The 44-year-old presenter interviewed former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

But it wasn’t long before he mixed up the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex… twice.

What did Dan Walker say on BBC Breakfast this morning?

Interviewing Mr Brown, Dan asked: “Can I just ask you as well, you met with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Scotland?

“I don’t expect you to tell me exactly what was said at the meeting but did the subject of Scottish independence come up?”

After Mr Brown diplomatically swerved the question, Dan then realised his mistake – he had meant to ask Mr Brown about William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

He added: “Did I say Sussex, sorry I meant the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, forgive me Mr Brown.”

“Did I say Sussex again?”

However, Dan then realised his double mistake and apologised again.

“Did I say Sussex again?” Dan asked.

“Sorry, I meant Cambridge, I don’t know what’s happening with my brain.”

It may be that Dan had Harry and Meghan on the brain because of the couple’s exciting baby announcement, that happened yesterday.

What did William and Kate say about the new arrival?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – William and Kate – did, however, issue a statement responding to the birth of Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

News of the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby daughter broke on Sunday.

And William and Kate congratulated the pair on social media.

Kate and William congratulated Meghan and Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Over on Instagram, they shared an official image of the happy couple with their son, Archie.

And on Twitter, they said: “We are delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili.

“Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.”