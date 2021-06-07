Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently welcomed baby daughter Lilibet and now members of the royal family have paid tribute.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed Lilibet – aka Lili – on June 4 and shared the news with the world yesterday (June 6).

Prince William and Kate Middleton along with Prince Charles and Camilla have broken their silence.

William and Kate paid tribute to Meghan, Harry and baby Lilibet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Kate and William say to Meghan and Harry after birth of baby Lilibet?

Alongside a photo of Meghan, Harry and their son Archie cuddling each other, the Cambridges said: “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili.

“Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.”

Meanwhile, Clarence House – the residence of Charles and Camilla – also paid tribute on its Instagram page.

Charles and Camilla wished the couple well (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The post read: “Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana.

“Wishing them all well at this time.”

Fans branded the trio “class acts” for their tributes.

Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.

One commented: “Class acts, Charles and Camilla.”

Another said, “Real class right here,” while a third added, “Class acts, Cambridges”.

One gushed: “So happy to see The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take the high road and acknowledge this.”

Meanwhile, Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie took to her Instagram account to gush over her “dear cousins”.

She wrote: “Congratulations dear cousins… we couldn’t be happier for you all.”

The Royal Family Instagram page also said: “Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana!

“The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news.

“Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild.”

It came shortly after Meghan and Harry announced Lili’s arrival.

Meghan and Harry welcome baby Lili

A statement confirmed the couple welcomed their daughter on June 4 and Meghan and Lili are “settling in at home”.

Meanwhile, they also revealed the meaning behind Lili’s name.

The statement said: “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

“Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

In addition, Harry and Meghan issued a personal message to say their daughter is “more than we could have ever imagined”.

Meghan and Harry now have son Archie and daughter Lilibet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Meghan and Harry say?

The couple said: “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili.

“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.

“Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

