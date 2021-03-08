Bloodlands on BBC One has been captivating viewers with its twisty-turny storyline, and now fans are convinced they know the true identity of Goliath.

The crime drama, which stars James Nesbitt, centres around a serial killer called Goliath who wreaked havoc in Northern Ireland in 1998.

And now, after three episodes, viewers think they know who Goliath really is – and it’s not Tom Brannick.

***WARNING: CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR EPISODE THREE OF BLOODLANDS***

Is Brannick actually Goliath in Bloodlands? (Credit: BBC One)

What happened on Bloodlands on BBC One last night?

In last night’s episode (March 7), viewers watched as DCI Tom Brannick (Nesbitt) tried desperately to frame his boss Jackie Twomey for the murder of Adam Corry.

At the end of episode two, Brannick shot Corry because he had the evidence that could link him to the Goliath murders.

However, while it looked like Brannick was revealed as Goliath, viewers now have a different theory.

They think Brannick is covering for his wife Emma, the special operative who also went missing in 1998.

As such, viewers are convinced that Emma is actually Goliath.

What were the theories from fans?

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “I think Brannick is framing [Jackie] because he thinks he’s Goliath, but I think Goliath is actually his wife.

“Everyone [says] ‘he’ for Goliath, but why can’t ‘he’ be a ‘she’?”

Another said: ‘So DCS Twomey was working with Special Branch during the redacted part of his career.

“He knows that Brannick’s wife was Goliath, which is why he was trying to stop him digging.

Everyone [says] ‘he’ for Goliath, but why can’t ‘he’ be a ‘she’?

“Unless Brannick actually is Goliath, and killed her and buried her somewhere else?”

A third commented: “I’m saying this and I’m likely wrong but Goliath is Tom’s wife.

“That’s my thoughts don’t know [who] she is or where she’s hiding.”

Tom manipulated Tori into planting evidence (Credit: BBC)

What else happened in last night’s episode?

In last night’s episode, viewers also saw Brannick coerce Tori Matthews into planting evidence in Jackie Twomey’s caravan.

With the series finale on Sunday (March 14), several key questions remain.

Namely, is Tom Brannick really Goliath and is his wife Emma still alive?

According to fan theories, many think that she has a role still to play.

Bloodlands continues on Sunday March 14 at 9pm on BBC One