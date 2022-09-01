BBC’s The One Show calls for viewers’ help with Bill Turnbull tribute

The BBC has urged viewers to help them pay tribute to the late Bill Turnbull.

Former BBC Breakfast host Bill sadly died yesterday (Wednesday, August 31) from prostate cancer. He was just 66 years old.

Following news of his passing, The One Show took to Twitter to share news about Thursday’s episode.

The official account urged viewers to share their photos and memories of Bill for use during a tribute on the show.

BBC asks viewers for help with Bill Turnbull tribute

“The One Show is saddened to hear of the death of Bill Turnbull and our thoughts are with his family and friends,” read a tweet on the show’s official Twitter account.

“If you met Bill over the years, please share your photos and memories with us, we’ll be paying tribute to him at the end of tonight’s show.”

As a result, viewers rushed to comment and share their stories.

“Bill came to Number One Riverside #Rochdale in 2014 for a sold-out talk about his love of beekeeping and life as a @BBCBreakfast presenter. An unforgettable afternoon for those lucky enough to see him. Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” said one.

Another replied: “I worked on the BBC Foreign Desk for 26 years. We were like air traffic control for stressed correspondents getting to air. We expected correspondents to scream and shout – Bill never did. Kind, generous and funny.”

Bill Turnbull death

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Bill’s family announced news of his passing on Thursday.

“Following a challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Suffolk surrounded by his family on Wednesday, 31 August,” said the statement.

“Bill will be remembered by many as a remarkable broadcaster who brought warmth and humour into people’s homes on BBC Breakfast and Classic FM.

“He was also a devoted Wycombe Wanderers fan and an ever-aspiring beekeeper. Bill was a wonderful husband and father to his three children; his family and friends will miss how he always made them laugh, and the generosity and love he shared with those around him.”

