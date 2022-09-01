Former BBC star Bill Turnbull once had some emotional words to say about his “remarkable” wife during his cancer journey.

The former BBC Breakfast host sadly passed away yesterday (Wednesday, August 31). He was 66 years old.

Bill Turnbull death

Earlier today, it was sadly announced that Bill had passed away.

The former BBC Breakfast star was diagnosed with cancer in 2017.

Bill announced his diagnosis in 2018, a year after being told, and kept viewers up to date.

In a statement, his family revealed that he had died peacefully at home yesterday, surrounded by his family.

Bill Turnbull of BBC Breakfast praises wife

After his cancer diagnosis in 2017, Bill had heaped praise on his wife, Sarah.

He said that he was feeling “remarkably cheerful and healthy” before praising his “remarkable” wife who had helped him through the difficult phase.

“I’m very lucky to have a truly wonderful family, especially a remarkable wife, who’s been an absolute rock,” he said on BBC Breakfast in 2019.

“It has been very difficult, but if you have love in your life, and enough of it, it really does carry you through.”

He then added that he was going to live “for as long as I’m going to live for”.

Bill heaps praise on wife Sarah

Amid his cancer journey, Bill heaped even more praise on his wife, saying that she was there to help him on his worst days.

“If Sesi [Sarah] is there with me, it’s fine because I can lean on her. She helps me. I hate being on my own now,” he told the Daily Mail in 2020.

He later said that being diagnosed with cancer brought him and Sarah closer together.

“I sometimes think, what must it be like for people who don’t have anybody in their life who get diagnosed with cancer?” he said.

He added: “We go through it together. It has brought us even closer than before. We laugh a lot —– most of the time. And work is also a distraction.”

