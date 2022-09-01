Bill Turnbull leaves behind wife Sarah and his devoted children following his death at the age of 66.

The news that Bill had died was revealed earlier today (September 1).

He died after a long battle with prostate cancer which he opened up about in 2017.

But who are his children and how many did he have?

Bill Turnbull presented BBC Breakfast with Louise Minchin for several years (Credit: BBC)

How many children did Bill Turnbull have?

Bill married Sarah McCombie in March 1988 in the London Borough of Hackney.

He and his wife had three children.

Son Henry was born in October 1988, making him now 33.

Will was born the following year, in October 1989, making him now 32.

Daughter Flora was born in August 1991, making her now 31.

While the family lived in Buckinghamshire, Sarah worked as a newsroom editor for British Forces Broadcasting.

The family later moved to Rainow in Cheshire, when BBC Breakfast relocated to Salford.

When Bill quit BBC Breakfast back in 2015, he said he and Sarah hoped to move to Suffolk.

Who are Bill Turnbull’s children?

According to Flora’s Twitter biography, she is a secondary school teacher who teaches English and Drama.

She got married to her husband, David Upton, in 2020.

Well, I’ve got to tell you – I’ve got cancer.

Flora shared this photo will her father on his birthday in January.

Happy Birthday to my wonderful Dad @billtu 🖤 pic.twitter.com/sZfjEFv62W — Flora Turnbull (@FloraTurnbull2) January 25, 2021

Little is known about his sons Will and Henry, who have seemed to stay out of the spotlight.

Bill broke down while sharing his story of his diagnosis (Credit: Channel 4)

Bill Turnbull on how he told his children about his cancer diagnosis

Journalist Bill made a documentary for Channel 4, Bill Turnbull: Staying Alive, about his cancer journey.

In it, he broke down as he revealed how he told his children of his cancer diagnosis.

He shared: “I remember my daughter came and I said: ‘Well, I’ve got to tell you – I’ve got cancer.’ And I had to tell my sons on the phone… we all cried.”

Bill, who was 66 when he died, admitted the days after the diagnosis were “really horrible”, adding that they were “probably the worst few days of my life”.

Bill added: “The love of my family and friends have really kept us afloat.”

The Turnbull family took part in Bill’s documentary, Staying Alive (Credit: Channel 4)

A statement from the Turnbull family

Bill’s family announced his death in a public statement earlier today.

It read: “Following a challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Suffolk surrounded by his family on Wednesday, 31st August.

“Bill was diagnosed in 2017 and has had outstanding medical care from the Royal Marsden and Ipswich Hospitals, St Elizabeth Hospice and his GP.

“He was resolutely positive and was hugely buoyed by the support he received from friends, colleagues, and messages from people wishing him luck.

“It was a great comfort to Bill that so many more men are now testing earlier for this disease.

“Bill will be remembered by many as a remarkable broadcaster who brought warmth and humour into people’s homes on BBC Breakfast and Classic FM.

“He was also a devoted Wycombe Wanderers fan and an ever-aspiring beekeeper.

“Bill was a wonderful husband and father to his three children; his family and friends will miss how he always made them laugh, and the generosity and love he shared with those around him.”

Read more: Susanna Reid pays poignant tribute to her friend Bill Turnbull

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.