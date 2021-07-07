Baptiste series 2 on the BBC has now got a confirmed transmission date.

And the good news is that the crime drama from the creators of The Missing is just around the corner.

Here’s everything you need to know about the series.

Baptiste has a new case to investigate (Credit: BBC)

What is Baptiste series two all about?

Baptiste tells the story of French private investigator Julien Baptiste, who specialises in looking for missing people.

He first appeared in series one and two of The Missing, and then his own spin-off series.

And in the first series of Baptiste, the investigator suffered heartbreak when his son was revealed to be a corrupt cop, who killed his own mother.

After the heartbreak and trauma he’s back for another case.

In series two, when British Ambassador Emma Chambers’ whole family disappears while on a skiing holiday in the Hungarian mountains, Baptiste immerses himself into Emma’s world, committed to finding her husband and two sons.

However, when the case takes a turn, Julien must navigate a Hungarian police force he doesn’t trust and the media who are also on the case.

Fiona Shaw guests stars in series two of Baptiste (Credit: BBC)

Who stars in Baptiste?

Tchéky Karyo once again takes the lead role as Julien Baptiste.

The French actor has Turkish roots and has starred in Hollywood films directed by Luc Besson and Ridley Scott.

Also appearing in this series is Fiona Shaw, who viewers will remember from Killing Eve.

The rest of the cast includes Jamie Maclachlan, Fruzsina Nagy and Caroline Boulton.

Series two is just around the corner (Credit: BBC)

When is series two of Baptiste on?

Last week the BBC said that the second series of Baptiste will start on Sunday July 18 on BBC One at 9pm.

The six-episode series will also be available to watch as a boxset on iPlayer on the same day.

And now, on the day that the schedules have come out, the BBC has confirmed that it will indeed start on July 18.

Great news for fans of the private investigator!